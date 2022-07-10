Lipids and Lipoproteins associated with the risk of hip fracture

The research was carried out in older adults.

The results evidenced 755 incident hip fractures among women. Photo: Shutterstock.

According to a study published in The American Journal of Medicine, high levels of lipids and lipoproteins are related to the risk of hip fracture, which would indicate that lipid-lowering drugs in people with high levels of LDL-c would represent a benefit.

However, it remains unclear whether lipids or lipoproteins are associated with osteoporotic fractures, as the study examined incident hip fracture risk based on conventional lipid levels and lipoprotein levels and sizes.

The clinical significance of the case is as follows:

*Associations of lipid levels and lipoprotein levels and size with hip fracture risk are uncertain.

*HDL-c and LDL-c levels had significant nonlinear associations with fracture risk.

*Number and size of VLDL and HDL particle size were positively associated with risk.

To reach these conclusions, 5,832 participants over 65 years of age in the Hip Fracture Cardiovascular Health Study were followed for an average of 13.5 years, using standard enzymatic methods to determine lipid levels. (HDL-c, LDL-c, triglycerides).

Nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy was used to measure lipoprotein fractions (VLDL-P, LDL-P, HDL-P) in a subset of 1,849 participants.

The results showed 755 incident hip fractures among women, that is, 1.19 fractures per 100 participants per year and 197 among men, 0.67 fractures per 100 participants per year during an average follow-up above.

Triglyceride levels were not significantly associated with hip fracture risk, and HDL-c and LDL-c levels had statistically significant nonlinear U-shaped relationships with hip fracture risk.

In fully adjusted conjoint models, higher concentration of VLDL-P [HR por incremento de 1 estándar (SD) 1,47 (1,13, 1,91)] and size [HR por incremento de 1-SD 1,24 [1,05, 1,46]) and larger size of HDL-P (HR per increment of 1-SD 1.81 [1,25, 2,62]) were associated with an increased risk of hip fracture.

The conclusions point to the relationship between lipids and lipoproteins with the risk of hip fracture in older adults. The associations are complex, although mechanistic studies are needed to understand these findings.

Source consulted here.