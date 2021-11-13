Lippi: ‘Jorginho from Golden Ball and Mancini knows what to do’

The coach of the national team champion in 2006: “Many more foreigners than when I was there, the national team shirt is very heavy.” ‘Inter “

“Even if he missed the second decisive penalty in blue, Jorginho deserves to win the Ballon d’Or.” Marcello Lippi has no doubts about who should be awarded the maximum individual recognition for 2021: he reiterated this during the inauguration of the Marco Polo Center, the multipurpose sports center in Viareggio (soccer fields, swimming pools, gyms, padel fields, beach tennis & C,) in which he and his son Davide, together with other entrepreneurs, have invested a total of more than six million euros. “When I went back to coaching in China, I also thought about this center which was in the planning phase: I think it is an important jewel for my city,” he added with a hint of justified and understandable pride.

The blues – The former Azzurri coach of Berlin 2006 is convinced that Italy will qualify for the World Cup, despite the great missed opportunity in the match in Rome against Switzerland. “Football is this – he explains – there is a need to equalize and miss decisive penalties. The important thing is to have the mental strength to overcome disappointment. Mancini who knows the group knows what to do in view of the match against Northern Ireland ”. Optimistic, therefore, but also realistic about the present and the future of the national team. “When I was leading the Azzurri – said Lippi – in the Serie A championship there were 65% of Italian players and only 35% foreigners: now the percentages have reversed and therefore it becomes more difficult to find the right and ready player. . Then when you wear the national team jersey, it becomes very heavy … “.

The championship – Two words about the Serie A championship. “Milan and Napoli – concluded Lippi – deserve the first position for the good they have proposed, but for the title it will not be a two-way fight: beware of Inter, they have great values. Juventus? I don’t know, I wouldn’t want them to think above all about the Champions League. Of course, if they win it, I am convinced that it could also be okay to close the championship in seventh place “.

November 13, 2021 (change November 13, 2021 | 15:08)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link