Lipsticks suitable for those with white hair, the ones that look better

The lipsticks for those with white hair are endless, many shades lend themselves well to the white color creating an enchanting contrast.

The lipsticks suitable for those who have White hair, let’s find out what they are. Make-up has no age, all women wear make-up and love it. But when the hair turns white, the shades of lipstick that were used before also change.

So let’s find out which lipsticks are best with white hair. Some make-ups give more to those with hair of a certain color or lighter skin, there are many variations.

Lipsticks suitable for white hair

The nude makeup it is always an evergreen. It looks good on all women because it is subtle and not exaggerated. However, for those who have decided to follow in the footsteps of nature no longer dyeing and clearing their white hair, a more decisive make-up is needed.

There are many divas who in recent times have decided to indulge in the charm of white hair. Examples are Jamie Lee Curtis, Sharon Stone, Glenn Close, diane Keaton, Emma Thompson, Judi Dench, Helen Mirren and even Meryl Streep.

All these Hollywood star at the dawn of 60-70 years they decided not to resort to dyes anymore and to be seen for what they are, women of advanced age, successful and magnificent who accept the passage of time without fear.

We then discover that lipsticks they lend themselves well to white hair color. Since white hair is of different shades, since it does not turn completely white immediately, there are various possibilities. Some in fact tend more to gray as a color.

For each shade of gray or white, there is a perfect color of lipstick. For example, for salt and pepper hair, you need to create a contrast, so better choose a red and shiny lipstick. Avoid dark shades like purple or brown.

For the hair instead gray blond, the right color is pink in all its shades. However, always take into account the undertone of the skin. Those with a blond gray color but a very fair complexion will have to opt for a baby pink.

Those who have i totally white hair, you can choose between a fuchsia lipstick or fly. The beauty of white is that it allows you to be much more daring. Those with a light complexion can opt for fuchsia or cyclamen purple. On the other hand, those with a warm complexion can choose a more peach-colored shade.

Who has the grey hair she can also opt for a nude look, but staying on a more rosy shade. It doesn’t have to be beige or your face will look dull.

The rule to follow in any case is always that the color of the lipstick must not contrast with the natural one of the lips.

