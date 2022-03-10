Liquidation of 4K and 8K TVs on the Samsung website

The Samsung Spain online store is liquidating some QLED televisions with great discounts that range from 47% to 67% of their original price. These offers will be active until next Monday, March 14 at 11:59 p.m. (Madrid time).

As for the televisions themselves, we are talking about almost half a dozen premium quality TVs with panels ranging from 55 inches to larger 85-inch televisions, with resolutions up to 8K with the new Neo QLED technology presented by the manufacturer. last year.

TV Q95TD QLED 138 cm 55” 4K Smart TV (2021) : Ultra HD 4K TV with Quantum Dot technology, HDR 2000, 4K artificial intelligence to improve picture quality and OTS (Object Tracking Sound). | Price: €1,799.00 -> €949.00 (Discount of 47%) | View on Samsung website

: Ultra HD 4K TV with Quantum Dot technology, HDR 2000, 4K artificial intelligence to improve picture quality and OTS (Object Tracking Sound). | Price: €1,799.00 -> €949.00 (Discount of 47%) | TV Q95TD QLED 163 cm 65” 4K Smart TV (2021): Same model, but with a larger 65-inch screen. It incorporates Quantum Dot, HDR 2000, 4K artificial intelligence to improve the image and OTS (Object Tracking Sound). | Price: €2,799.00 -> €1,099.00 (Discount of 61%) | View on Samsung website

Same model, but with a larger 65-inch screen. It incorporates Quantum Dot, HDR 2000, 4K artificial intelligence to improve the image and OTS (Object Tracking Sound). | Price: €2,799.00 -> €1,099.00 (Discount of 61%) | TV QN750A Neo QLED 163 cm 65″ 8K Smart TV (2021): 8K TV with Quantum Matrix Technology miniLEDs, Neo QLED 8K processor with AI, Quantum HDR 2000, anti-glare screen and OTS. | Price: €3,698.99 -> €1,999.00 (Discount of 46%) | View on Samsung website

8K TV with Quantum Matrix Technology miniLEDs, Neo QLED 8K processor with AI, Quantum HDR 2000, anti-glare screen and OTS. | Price: €3,698.99 -> €1,999.00 (Discount of 46%) | TV Q95TD QLED 189 cm 75” 4K Smart TV (2021): 75-inch 4K Ultra HD TV, Quantum Dot technology, HDR 2000, 4K Artificial Intelligence and OTS sound. | Price: €4,999.00 -> €1,649.00 (Discount of 67%) | View on Samsung website

75-inch 4K Ultra HD TV, Quantum Dot technology, HDR 2000, 4K Artificial Intelligence and OTS sound. | Price: €4,999.00 -> €1,649.00 (Discount of 67%) | TV QN800A Neo QLED 8K 214 cm 85″ 8K Smart TV (2021): 85-inch 8K TV with Quantum Matrix Technology Pro miniLEDs, Neo QLED 8K processor with AI, Quantum HDR 2000, anti-glare screen and OTS Pro sound. Includes up to 3 additional years of warranty and free Smart setup wall installation service. | Price: €6,999.00 -> €3,499.00 | View on Samsung website

In short, in this liquidation process Samsung is offering its 2021 Q95TD model in its different sizes from 55 “to 75”, and then on the other hand the 65 and 85-inch Neo QLED 8K smart TVs.

Without a doubt, the juiciest discount would go to the 75-inch 4K model with an incredible reduction of 3,350 euros, although probably the most interesting offer is that of the 55-inch model, which goes from being worth almost 2,000 euros to being below the four figures.

If we have a bar or a restaurant and we are looking for a large screen for our business or studio, we can also take advantage of the 3,500 euro discount that the 85-inch Neo QLED 8K model has. A clearly spectacular television, but perhaps a bit large (in all senses) to put it in the living room.