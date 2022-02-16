Liquidity index for admission: 7-8 clubs would be out of Serie A to date

Among the possible reforms that Gabriele Gravinapresident of the Figshe would like to introduce the liquidity index for Italian football as an admission criterion for the next one A league. “Gravina wants to impose very stringent parameters: to participate you will need a liquidity index of 0.7 – he reports today The Republic –. More severe than the one that blocked the transfer market of many clubs in January, including Lazio. To enroll, therefore, almost all presidents would have to put money into the clubs to adjust the index. Some, even 10 million. Otherwise, 7-8 Serie A clubs could not register. Political mediation would be needed, but the League, which yesterday did not want to elect Bonomitoday it does not have the strength to impose demands, without a strong president “.





The number one of Confindustria, who yesterday had only one vote (the other ballots blank), will try again at the beginning of March when the quorum will drop from 14 to 11 preferences. “On critical issues Lotito And De Laurentiis they pivot to try to put their backs against the wall Gravina and groped to break the consensus in the Serie A League. And if Italy fails to access the World Cup in the play-offs in March, they would have the pretext to ask for his resignation “, he reports again. The Republic.