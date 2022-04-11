Lis Cuesta calls Díaz-Canel “dictator of my heart”

Lis Cuesta Perazaspouse of the Cuban ruler Miguel Diaz-Canelcalled her husband “the dictator of my heart” this Sunday in a publication on her account at Twitter.

“He who is beautiful is! And, furthermore, inside and out: the dictator of my heart,” said the woman known as the First Lady of Cuba.

Photo: Capture of Lis Cuesta / Twitter

The language of a teenager and the use of the term “dictator” have surprised many users of the network, who even wondered if it was a parody account.

“Let capture this ridiculous moment,” said one tweeter.

“Cuba, the only country in the world where politicians make better memes than mememers,” commented another.

“I thought it was the parody account. How much vulgarity, for God’s sake!” Said a young woman.

“You shouldn’t tweet without lunch, ma’am,” they asked.

“The shoes squeeze me, the stockings make me hot, and you are the little dictator of my heart,” a Cuban mocked, along with a photograph of some shoes worn by Díaz-Canel’s wife in a cultural event and that, clearly, they were of no use to him.

At the end of March, Cuesta Peraza created an account on Twitter and in a publication he dedicated a message of optimism to the people, a text highly criticized by Cubans who reminded him of the serious political, economic and migratory crisis that the country is going through.

“Good morning, loves! The beautiful April begins, so many important dates! I wish you that we manage to jump obstacles with joy!”, he wrote.

On Twitter, Lis introduces herself as “Cuban, grandmother, revolutionary, teacher, coordinator of events and culture-tourism of the Cuban Ministry of Culture, together with Miguel Díaz-Canel, unconditional at the service of Cuba.”

Her husband did not take long to welcome her online, retweeting a post by Cuesta, with a message from him: “Together in life, in the revolutionary struggle and in love #VamosConTodo”.

So far, the First Lady’s account has 5,889 followers.