Lis Cuesta debuts on Twitter to campaign for the regime and San Remo Cuba

“Cuban, grandmother, revolutionary, teacher, event coordinator”, this is how the first lady of Cuba, Lis Cuesta Peraza, presented herself on her brand new Twitter profilewhere he added that he is “together with Díaz-Canel, unconditionally at the service of Cuba.”

The wife of the island’s ruler decided to debut on the social network on Thursday at the call of the hashtag #VamosConTodo, which began to position the ruling party in response to the call of civil society and part of the exile community to make #SOSCuba a trend, Very feared by the regime.

Hello, from here also with everyone and for Cuba! #VamosConTodo – Lis Cuesta (@liscuestacuba) March 31, 2022

“Hello, from here also with everyone and for Cuba! #VamosConTodo,” was Cuesta Peraza’s first tweet, which was followed by a congratulations for Cuban Book Day.

Friday started with the message: “Good morning, loves! The beautiful April begins, so many important dates! I wish you that we manage to jump obstacles with joy!”

Later, he made another publication dedicated to an investigative meeting that was held in Havana until Thursday and shared a promotion from the state-owned Recording and Musical Editions Company (EGREM) about the imminent San Remo Music Awards.

“Do you know which are the points of sale for tickets to the San Remo Music Awards Cuba event that begins on April 5? Find out here and write down the concerts that will take place in the different venues of the festival. Reserve your ticket now!” says the call.

This is the first relationship between Cuesta Peraza and the festival after it was its main promoter and, as a result of the international boycott he suffered, he decided to leave the photo and avoid appearing as part of its organizing committee.

In 48 hours on Twitter, the first lady follows 58 profiles (the vast majority of officials, official institutions and spokesmen for the regime), and they have more than 2,000 followers.

Cuesta Peraza seems to want to assume more and more an official role, perhaps with the purpose of moving away from the function of accompanying the ruler. However, luck is not with her. Many Cubans often make fun of her and criticize her, reminding her, among other things, of her role as organizer of culinary events in luxury hotels, in a country where her biggest problem is finding what to eat.

“‘Madam’, you have children, Aren’t you ashamed to speak of joy and obstacles when so many mothers suffer today in Cuba due to the incarceration of their children, some minors? It was her husband who imprisoned them“, replied the Cuban writer Zoe Valdes to the morning greeting of the debuting tweeter.