Lis Cuesta defends the art of Celia Cruz, censored in Cuba for more than 60 years

Lis Cuesta, wife of the ruler Miguel Díaz-Canel and protagonist of controversial outings on social networks, defended the art of Cuban singer Celia Cruz, censored for more than 60 years in the state media and in the country’s official culture.

The woman is again the center of criticism this time by sharing a text on her Twitter profile where she pays tribute to “the best of Our America”, and mentions the writers Jorge Luis Borges, Mario Vargas Llosa and Jesus Diaz, in literature, and Celia Cruz in music, all figures reviled, marginalized or ignored by the Cuban regime for decades for their antagonistic positions with the Cuban regime,

The text in question states that in Cuba “we are anti-imperialist and anti-capitalist, not anti-artistic or anti-intellectual” and assures that this “would be betraying the glory that has been lived.” To close, he points out that “we are part of the ‘cultural operation’ initiated by Fidel Castro”, who precisely imposed the censorship of the music of Celia Cruz, who after leaving the island was never able to return, not even due to the death of her mother, and to this day it is censored on Cuban radio and television.

The belated “rescue” of Latin American and Cuban figures by the ruling party comes after last Tuesday the regime had to deal with Pablo Milanés’ massive concert in Havana.

Dozens of Cubans reacted to Cuesta’s publication, who is already known for her blunders and lack of empathy on her networks.

“Your thing no longer has a name. Celia Cruz couldn’t even come to her mother’s funeral because the motherfucker in chief didn’t feel like it. Don’t talk so much nonsense that many lives have screwed up in more than 60 years,” commented an Internet user .

One woman stated: “Your words are so hypocritical that the acts show the opposite of the communist acts, what a shame to mention dear Celia Cruz when they banished her and never allowed her to return to her land, not even to say goodbye to her mother at last.” .

Likewise, a forum member told Cuesta “But you’ll be cynical. They took Celia Cruz off the plane when she went to Cuba to visit her sick mother, she never saw her again. The tyrant Castro didn’t leave her. Stupid fat woman.”

“What kind of ajiaco have you formed… where do you get so much incoherence from? If you really aren’t as ‘anti-artistic and anti-intellectual’ as you say… why don’t you sell Vargas Llosa’s books in Cuba or allow people to listen to Celia Cruz’s music? on Cuban radio?” recalled another Cuban.

In another capture, Cuesta refers to the recent concert by Pablo Milanés in Havana, an artist who had left the island due to disagreements with the regime’s policy, and who sang again for Cubans last Tuesday.

The wife of the Cuban president tries to reappropriate the image of Milanés, calling him “our Pablito”, without mentioning the controversy that surrounded the concert after the government monopolized 90% of the tickets, which outraged the country’s population and forced the authorities to change the venue of the event to the Sports City Coliseum with capacity for 15,000 people.

Text posted by Lis Cuesta on Twitter. Capture

Recently Cuesta was also the target of criticism after, alluding to her husband, proclaiming herself as “the owner of the mango“. Several users of the microblogging platform pointed to the ruler’s wife, who acts as a government official and spokesperson, as unethical and vulgar.

Celia Cruz left Cuba on April 15, 1960. Her mother, Catalina Alfonso, died on April 7, 1962, and Celia received the news when she was preparing for a performance in New York. Like thousands of exiles, the artist did not receive permission to attend her mother’s funeral and she never returned to the island. Even her music is banned from radio and television in her country.

Text posted by Lis Cuesta on Twitter. Capture

His only presence in the geographic space of the island was at the Guantánamo Naval Base in 1990, and thanks to the photographer CM Guerrero, the moment in which Celia passed her hand under the fence to take a handful of earth from the other was recorded. side, which is really “his only side”. Her death surprised her on July 16, 2003 without her having stopped remembering and feeling in Cuban for a minute.

The Peruvian Mario Vargas Llosa was also proscribed by the Fidel Castro regime, after he refused to support Ernesto Che Guevara’s guerrillas in the 1960s and ended up disappointed with the Cuban process that began in 1959.

Vargas Llosa was one of the Latin American intellectuals who saw in the Cuban revolution a democratizing light for Latin Americaeven became part of the group of writers who visited Castro and gathered around the Casa de Las Américas, but was soon disappointed.

In statements to the Spanish newspaper The country He said that the persecution against dissidents horrified him. He said that the new government not only retaliated for political ideas, but also for sexual orientation: “Castro called homosexuals sick,” he recalled. His books were banned on the island.