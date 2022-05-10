Lis Cuesta is not the first lady and Díaz-Canel says so: ‘wife who works at her job’

Cuban ruler Miguel Díaz-Canel “clarified” in a televised public presentation that his wife, Lis Cuesta, is not first ladyapparently after the spokesman for the regime and presenter Froilán Arencibia referred to the official in such terms.

And that’s how Díaz Canel scolded Froilán Arencibia for calling Lis Cuesta First Lady😶 pic.twitter.com/uD8bxo0gTJ – Mag Jorge Castro🇨🇺 (@mjorgec1994) May 8, 2022

Díaz-Canel broke protocols after Arencibia concluded his speech and thanked “everyone’s presence” during a meeting at the Palace of the Revolution, where he and the President of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, signed agreements on health. Videos of the moment circulated on social networks highlight the moment of Díaz-Canel’s intervention, but not when the Cuban broadcaster and journalist mentioned the first ladies present.

“A clarification. Neither in Mexico nor in Cuba do we have first ladies. They are the wives, who work at their jobs, and incidentally make their presentations with us…”said the ruler and immediately those present in the room applauded, including López Obrador.

In a post on his Facebook profile, the Cuban journalist Alfredo Ballesteros Alfonso, who described the government’s manner as “despicable” and opined that “many communicators (including officials in Cuba) should, running, correct their mistake, before that are required and publicly”.

“Today it was, after so long, that the suggestion of something that is said and repeated, without constitutional support, arrived.he added.

“Couldn’t Díaz-Canel make the correction, long ago and in private? How ridiculous was that, embarrassing someone like that. Arencibia’s nonsense was less than ‘the lemon is the basis of everything’ that the President did say and did not correct it,” said Ballesteros, who “this excess of modesty is as false as the applause of those present for the honesty of the boss”.

The journalist and other users on social networks questioned: “When Lis Cuesta travels abroad, which she always does, in what capacity does she do it?”

“The way to ‘clarify’ is despicable. I was embarrassed, seriously, because I put myself in the place of the communicator. Look, communicators who praise, when they want, they step on. The president deserved a good response there,” concluded.

Lis Cuesta, who does not miss the most important activities of her “dictator of the heart”, both on the island and on her trips abroad, is, according to her own account on the social network Twitter, “coordinator of events and culture-tourism” of the Ministry of Culture. She claims to be her, “along with Díaz-Canel, unconditionally at the service of Cuba.”

The average salary in Cuba is 3,838 pesos. Probably, that of Lis Cuesta, as an official, is above. Will it be enough for her to pay for herself the purchase of the bags, shoes and outfits with which she usually appears at the public events in which she appears? Will she do it in any of the stores on the Island? How much will it cost her to maintain her image as a companion wife and not as a first lady? Who pays the travel tickets?