Lis Cuesta returns to the charge and asks for a ‘respect’ from the Cubans who replied to the words of Silvio Rodríguez

The wife of Miguel Diaz-Canel, Lisa Cuesta, sparked controversy on Twitter by asking for “a respect” from the people who replied to the request for justice made by the troubadour Silvio Rodriguez regarding the case of the young musician Abel Lescay, sentenced to six years in prison for participating in the 11J protests.

“Do cheap manipulators really think they’re experts? What can Silvio’s words use against the Revolution? Please respect. Silvio is Silvio!” wrote Cuesta, who often cites songs by the troubadour to reaffirm his romance with the dictator Miguel Díaz-Canel.

This Tuesday the pro-government singer-songwriter mentioned the “very high sanction” against Abel Lescay for his participation in the 11J protests in a short comment on his blog Second datewhere he placed hopes in a “rectification of the error, if any” in the case, currently in the process of appeal before the People’s Supreme Court.

The words of Rodríguez, faithful ally of the Cuban regime, were seen by many people as a clear example of the injustice committed against the demonstrators of the 11Jbecause the artist, who years ago supported in a letter the execution of three young people who hijacked a boat to go to the US, doubted on this occasion the legitimacy of the sanctions.

Nevertheless, neither the wife of Miguel Díaz-Canel nor the Cuban leader have publicly responded to Silvio Rodríguez’s statementswho has reneged on the convictions against the Cuban protesters and even went so far as to ask for an amnesty “for those who were not violent.”

Cuesta, who is becoming an increasingly unpopular figure among the island’s population, He returned to receive hundreds of messages and memes with criticism of his person.

“Madam, really, what a slum you are. Please respect yourself and respect the people. You are showing your face internationally, and you are ridiculing (as usual, I am not going to deny it) an entire country”, answered a user called Dora the dictator.

“But this woman is first lady from where? If you read his Tweets one by one you can realize the level of gossip so great that he has. What cheap vulgarity, but the husband is just the same”, wrote a user called Cuba Bella.

A week after his debut on Twitter, the “first lady” of Cuba, Lis Cuesta Perazaswept away with a publication dedicated to Miguel Diaz-Canel.

“The one who is cute is! And, furthermore, inside and out: the dictator of my heart”wrote the wife of the Cuban ruler, which, in addition to ridicule, aroused suspicions that it was published from a parody account, due to its implausibility.

However, this was not the case, Díaz-Canel’s subsequent response confirmed the authenticity of the message. “I will love you until the end of time. I will love you and then I will love you,” the ruler wrote on his official Twitter account.citing a song by officialist singer-songwriter Silvio Rodríguez, a message described by dozens of Cubans as another chapter of kitsch.