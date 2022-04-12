Lis Cuesta’s message to Cubans after calling Díaz-Canel dictator: “Relax”

Lis Cuesta never gets tired. After numerous criticisms of her for her message on her Twitter, in which called Miguel Díaz-Miguel the “dictator of my heart”sows controversy again with a tweet in which he tells Cubans to relax.

The woman known as the First Lady of Cuba published another text this Monday, clearly addressed to her detractors, in which she announces that she will give them “a truce.”

“Hello. Calm down, relax, I’ll give you a moment of truce,” he wrote along with the hashtags #TeMolestaMiAmor, #CubaVive and #VamosConTodo.

The wife of the Cuban ruler shows that she does not care about the comments and memes that his pathetic declaration of love has generated.

“The one that is cute is! And, furthermore, inside and out: the dictator of my heartCuesta said.

The message, written in the language of more than a teenager, and the use of the term “dictator”, led many network users to wonder if it was even a parody account.

But as in that original post, the new message has already received its fair share of ridicule and criticism online.

“With the situation that the country is going through and you being the first lady, these types of things are totally out of place, respect yourself a little, respect the people, it seems like a tweet from a Central Havana manor,” commented a soccer lover.

“You really lose all seriousness, ma’am! Tweeting such abnormalities is immature youth. Aren’t you supposed to be ‘the first lady’??? Let’s see if you act like one once in your life and stop writing nonsense things” a young man demanded.

“Let’s go with everything! Do not ever give up making a fool of yourself, keep it up, it’s very funny to see the ‘class’ you have,” said a photographer.

“I feel offended. Every morning we fight to survive and those who should be most worried look how funny they get up. It’s just that they can’t take it anymore, really,” said a mother.

The governor Díaz-Canel responded this Sunday very “inspired” to the publication in which his wife called him a dictator.

“I will love you until the end of time. I will love you and then I will love you,” he wrote on his official Twitter account, citing a song by singer-songwriter Silvio Rodríguez, in response to his wife’s “compliment”.

Less than two weeks after being released on Twitter, Lis Cuesta’s texts go viral.

In one of his first publications, he dedicated a message of optimism to the people, much criticized by Cubans who reminded him of the serious political, economic and migratory crisis that the country is going through.

“Good morning, loves! The beautiful April begins, so many important dates! I wish that we manage to jump obstacles with joy!”, wrote.

On Twitter, Lis introduces herself as “Cuban, grandmother, revolutionary, teacher, coordinator of events and culture-tourism of the Cuban Ministry of Culture, together with Miguel Díaz-Canel, unconditional at the service of Cuba.”