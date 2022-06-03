Lis Vega confesses on her face, “Zero operating room” | Facebook

Although the dancer Y actressLis Vega, continues to show off a spectacular figure at 44 years of age, apparently the beautiful television star, has resorted to other physical “arrangements”, because for some time now, her lips look very prominent.

This new look, with some such big lips, has not caused the expected compliments by Lisa Vegabut quite the opposite, since the participant of ‘The stars dance today‘, has only received strong criticism from the public.

Fans who have expressed that Lis Vega went too far with that arrangement that was made on her lips, because in her opinion, they look too thick, all to achieve a more daring image. Leaving Hoy, the press asked Lis Vega for her opinion on these attacks on her person and her lips.

It may interest you: Verónica Castro “removes” her wrinkles and they attack her

Lis Vega confesses on her face, “Zero operating room”. Photo: Facebook.



“I have nothing to think about, more than that those people are not going to be able to kiss me, I have nothing to say about that, I think that surgeries and those things are very personal, I have already said it, and I am very happy. I didn’t like my scar and I loved getting hyaluronic, so I’m really crazy, that’s what worries me the least, what people say about me. I have never cared what people think of me because in the end how important can I be, that they keep me so present and I thank them for caring, but there are more important things, really, ”Lis Vega answered.

Lis Vega was uncomfortable and annoyed with these questions about the exaggerated thickness of her lips, so she also proved to be fed up with the fact that the public and the media are still interested in talking about her physical image, and even feel that they leave aside his proposal as an artist.

“Is it that you want that every time I give interviews you want me to have to talk about this with the number of projects that I have in my life? I want to see my mom, I am putting together the infrastructure to be close to my family, I am doing what I love, which is dancing, I am in a country that I owe everything to, if you really believe that hurtful things can affect me … things affect you when you have that internal problem, but if you are healthy, if you are in connection with your emotional, spiritual, mental and physical center, well, not even”, he explained to the press.

About the comments that refer that she has an obsession with looking beautiful in front of the cameras, but with the help of aesthetic treatments, Lis Vega, replied that she only takes advantage of the cosmetic advances of science, so she will continue applying the hyaluronic because it I like her “full” lips.

“You cannot say that I am obsessive because I put hyaluronic on my lips, I put on a bust, almost all women have put on a bust, I do not have any more surgeries, I do not know how many surgeries they are talking about, I had my nose done 25 years ago and I just had my lips done three years ago in Miami, what do they talk about, what is the obsession I have with surgeries, that has to be said by a person who lives with me and who knows my traumas and I have no trauma with that, at On the contrary, I love lips like that and I’m going to keep wearing them because I like them fleshy,” she said.

Faced with questions about aesthetic processes, Lisa VegaI speak of Lyn May, whom he said to look up to, but said that it is an example of how important it is to be aware of the risks involved in cosmetic treatments and surgeries when they are performed by personnel of dubious preparation.

“I can talk to you about Mrs. Lyn May, she is an institution, she is a lady who continues on stage, continues to wage war and continues to work and is a woman who suffered a lot because in her time there were not the conditions that exist now, science has advanced and had to wear polymer and a thousand things, which are decisions that one makes poorly and well, they are things that one has to pay for over time, but they are so personal, and nobody knows what you go through when you make those decisions and that caused you to have realized ‘chin, la c*gué’, imagine everything that the lady will have suffered so that they continue to judge her right now, “he said.

lys vega clarified that when they have compared it with Lyn Mayshe takes it as a compliment, because she wishes she could reach 80 years old, still doing splits in theaters and earning money.