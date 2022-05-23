Lis Vega exhibits a tempting body with a latex mini bikini similar to that of Kim Kardashian

Lisa Vega She took a photo modeling in a swimsuit and turned everyone who follows her on Instagram upside down.

A few days ago, the statuesque Cuban published a postcard where she appears wearing a black latex mini bikini with which she showed a large part of her exuberant body, voluptuous legs and hips. But what caught the attention of some users is that Lis’s outfit It is very similar to the one that the socialite Kim Kardashian recently used for the photo shoot she did for Sports Illustrated magazine..

As if that were not enough, Lis Vega also shared a video of her participation in the Mexican carnival in Veracruz, where she danced and sheathed her curves with a low-cut black strappy minidress that could barely hide her shapely rear.

“So complete, so alive, so happy, so me ♥️ the key is to never give up and follow your dreams ❤️

Being back and feeling that energy that only you know how to give, fills my soul. One of my favorite places will always be close to my audience ♥️♥️♥️♥️ what a nice welcome. Thank you”, wrote the actress and singer at the bottom of the clip that at the moment accumulates almost 14 thousand views and hundreds of compliments.

