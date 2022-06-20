Lis Vega falls in love with her overflowing beauties on the water | Instagram

The singer and dancer Lis Vega knows very well what her fans like the most, that’s why she doesn’t hesitate to share entertainment material to delight their eyes. Such was the case of the last Reel that she posted on her official Instagram account where she appears behind the scenes of one of her most recent photo shoots.

The 30 seconds of the clip were enough to leave her fans with their hearts in their throats, as she appeared in the frame in a small pool outfit that revealed much more than expected, letting her curves be the protagonists. As usual for the actress, she managed to conquer millions.

The outfit chosen for this occasion is made up of two pieces made of black vinyl, however, the piece that caught the most attention was the jewelry harness that she used in silver, which surrounded her at the waist and crossed along her torso, creating a seductive and very beautiful figure.

Despite working with water, Lisa Vega She was not affected by the liquid in terms of her makeup and hairstyle, which remained intact, demonstrating her professionalism and commitment as a model. Her high, curly ponytail and dramatic makeup nicely accentuated the talented woman’s features.

Lis Vega falls in love with her overflowing beauties on the water. Source: Instagram



In the description at the bottom of the post, Lisa Vega was announcing that she will be visiting Miami during the summer, declaring that she is eager to set foot on the wonderful American beaches. In addition to telling her almost two million followers that her favorite station is coming soon and she couldn’t be happier.

Summer is coming and I look forward to going to MIAMI,” wrote the Cuban.

She also asked her fans if they also enjoyed the summer as she did, to which she received many responses in the comments section expressing her fans’ thoughts.

“A wild cat”, “You have always been my crush”, “Hello beautiful I love you very much my beautiful life”, “I like to see you in summer”, “You are a total beautiful goddess”, “Your looks are beautiful lips I don’t know why they criticize you”, were some of the comments.

Lisa Vega In addition to being one of the most beautiful women on Mexican television, she has also managed to position herself as one of the favorites in the contest ‘The stars dance on Today’. And it is not for less, because the beautiful 44-year-old woman has great dance skills, adapting to any situation.