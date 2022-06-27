Lis Vega from behind contains net charms and steals sighs

Lis Vega from behind shows off her curves in a net and steals sighs | Instagram

Not allowed for cardiacs! This is the new content that the beautiful Cuban Lis Vega was publishing on her social networks yesterday, because she wore much more than expected in a very revealing photo shoot. Between the glamor of the nightlife of the Mexican capital and elements of carnival.

To the delight of all her followers, the vedette was fully capturing her beauty in a series of very fierce images, managing to give goosebumps to Internet users who had the opportunity to appreciate her. It was through Instagram where she was posting her visual material.

That’s why the beautiful Cuban Lisa Vega On this occasion, he decided to capture his best angle posing on his back while leaning on his knees and hands, right in front of the lens to show off from all possible angles. In addition to giving a lecture on how to wear fishnet stockings, innovating with striking colors.

The dancer and singer did her thing, making her almost two million followers sweat, because her enormous beauties were the center of attention in the reduced animal print garment, so she did not go unnoticed by anyone on the platform of entertainment.

The striking tattoos of Lisa Vega They were the perfect complement to the leopard jumpsuit, adding a lot of joviality to her image, one of the most acclaimed by her fans is the tree that is embodied in the upper part of her left leg. Also, the orange accessories made her shine.

Lis Vega shows off her net curves from behind and steals sighs. Source: Instagram



By post description, Lisa Vega stopped to share his reflection on the perspective we should have on life and how we are the protagonist of our stories, so we should always seek to fully enjoy each scene that our story offers us.

LIVE YOUR OWN MOVIE,” he wrote.

Lisa Vega She was massively praised by the users of the little camera’s social network, who left their reactions and countless comments acclaiming each part of her body and flattering her in ingenious ways.

“I really love your looks”, “What a perfect and beautiful visit, the best I love you, greetings in Mexico”, “What a beauty of a woman and beautiful”, “How beautiful and beautiful pretty lis”, “My lioness you are beautiful, charming as I You like me so much my chula I will kiss you whenever you leave me”, “Beautiful woman, of beauty that drives any stunning mortal crazy”, were some of the comments.