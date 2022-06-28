Lis Vega gave it her all wiggling for the famous “Anitta step” | Instagram

The famous actress and singer Lis Vega has been back on Mexican television for a few months, reappearing after two years outside the country with a new version of herself that has enchanted millions. Part of this new era in her career as an artist, the Cuban has decided to bring her followers the best content on networks.

Fans of the Cuban woman know that she likes to move with any type of rhythm, however urban music is her special favorite, and she has even embarked on a career within this genre, innovating with new sound proposals. For this reason it is not surprising that it keeps up with the trends within the music market.

It was through the Reels section on Instagram where Lisa Vega demonstrated his choreographic imitation skills by trying to do the famous “step of Anitta“with the global hit ‘Envolver’, which was playing on all entertainment platforms from day one after its release due to the unique way of making everyone dance.

It could be of interest to you: Madonna returned to the stage and at 63 years old she wears mini shorts

In the company of her friend and colleague Dunia Ojeda recorded a clip of a few seconds where both were ready to do the challenge, managing to enchant the entire internet community with their outfits following the “second skin” style that the socialite kim kardashian set as a trend.

Lis Vega gave it her all wiggling for the famous “Anitta step”. Source: Instagram



Click here to see the video.

The 44-year-old woman danced like no other, skillfully moving her hips in a circular motion, just like the Brazilian does, marking the powerful rhythm. To finish, she leaned on her forearms doing a plank until she ended up laying her chest on the floor and increasing the depth of the dance by shaking her pelvis on the floor.

In the description of the video the vedette Lisa Vega He left a message to his followers with a lot of humor, referring to the great effort that it took them to do the famous dance challenge. You could read:

Giving it all hahahaha lol”

The first to get tired was Dunia, who gave up when it was time to get horizontal, letting her weight fall tiredly on the floor. Nevertheless Lisa Vega He continued to the end with the daring moves, keeping the same smile and energy from the beginning until the end of the video.

As expected, the posted video had a great reception among its fans in the publications made on the Instagram platforms, the clip was so well received that it reached hundreds of likes in a few hours. In addition to having some comments praising her dancing ability.