Lis Vega highlights her beauty to the fullest in the arms of a man | Instagram

In the arms of a man! This is how once again the beautiful vedette Lis Vega made the most of her beauty and stole more than sighs wholesale in Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy and social networks.

Lisa Vega He announced on his official Instagram account that he has a new partner in the reality show of the most famous morning on Televisa and he did it in a masterful way, with a photograph that captured the eyes.

The Televisa star announced that it is César Ureña, the person who from now on will be his partner in the Hoy Program and shared that in addition to this, he is a dearest friend of his.

It may interest you: Issa Vegas checks that it is his thing from home, “what balls”

But more than the news, what caught the attention of many was the photograph in which both celebrities can be seen with their summer bodies enjoying the Sun and with enormous closeness.

SEE THE IMAGE HERE

The beautiful Lis Vega chose for the occasion a more than small and elegant swimsuit in black that she complemented with some bright ribbons that gave her life and some accessories; plus some great sunglasses.

The Cuban used natural makeup and her abundant dark hair in a very relaxed, abundant and feline way; turning their curves immediately into protagonists of photography.

Something that stirred up social networks even more was the position of the actress in close proximity to her friend, as it can be seen. César sitting with a beach shorts and his perfectly worked abdomen receiving from the front the flirtatious leg of the Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy participant who is behind him.

Read also: Karol G looks more than her beauty on show, like an angel

The photograph in question was shared 5 hours ago on the artist’s official Instagram account and exceeded one thousand five hundred reactions; it also generated a lot of comments wishing the new couple the best of luck in the dance contest.

The change of partner Lisa Vega Apparently he appeared due to altercations with who occupied this place, Raúl Magaña, who from the beginning was very pointed out for not being up to the celebrity on the dance floor.