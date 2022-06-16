Lis Vega looks very flirtatious in the style of Catwoman from behind | Instagram

If there is someone who knows how to attract attention just by entering a room, it is Lis Vega, who has become one of the most striking public figures on Mexican television for a few months, recovering her beloved community of fans after being absent from Aztec lands for two years. .

On this occasion, it did not take much effort for the beautiful dancer from ‘The stars dance today’ to stand out on social networks, with three photographs being enough that perfectly portrayed all of her beauties, as well as capturing the favorite angles of internauts.

The visual material was shared through the verified Instagram account of Lisa Vega in order to announce that officially begins a new era in his artistic career. The change had been felt since his return to Mexico but it has taken him some time to finish preparing the way to make it official.

The outfit chosen for this occasion was reminding many of his followers of the comic book character cat womanWell, she chose a monochrome look in black that was quite close to her figure using a synthetic leather texture.

On top, she wore a very short top printed with white stars and over it a black leather jacket, reminiscent of the style of the fifties. Underneath, she chose to wear faux leather leggings with thigh slits and thick-soled tennis shoes, which have been a trend for two years.

Lis Vega looks very flirtatious Catwoman style from behind. Source: Instagram



To accessorize the outfit, Lisa Vega She wore a scarf tied in her low ponytail and aviator-style sunglasses, elevating the look to a more rebellious and youthful place, which looked completely spectacular on her.

The “Urban Poet” is known by this nickname thanks to the fact that in her songs and on social networks she constantly shares her philosophy of life, always choosing the best words, reaching the heart of those who take a moment to pay attention to her.

This was no exception and she wrote a paragraph about what is going on in her life as well as sending her best wishes to her fans. “It’s time to go to another level in my life, my career, my body, my mind, emotions and in my decisions. Sometimes it only remains to thank, learn, let go and continue,” he wrote. Lisa Vega.

YOU ARE YOUR PRIORITY, NEVER LEAVE YOURSELF.”

Given this, his almost two million followers were very receptive and curious about what he is planning for his future, hoping to soon find out what his new projects will be.