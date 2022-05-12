Lis Vega poses between the sheets with a ‘revealing’ red lace bodysuit

The beautiful Cuban actress and model, Lis Vega, left her millions of fans speechless on social networks, after sharing a photo where she poses in a tight red lace bodysuit, showing off her spectacular figure.

It was through her official Instagram account where the actress shared the postcard, causing praise from the more than 1.9 million fans who follow her on said social network, and who were perplexed by her beauty.

Also read: Acapulco Shore: Talia Eisset poses with nothing on top and shows off a great body

“IF YOU FALL IN LOVE WITH YOUR EXISTENCE YOU DON’T NEED ANYONE’S APPROVAL”Vega shared in the publication, which has more than 5,000 likes.

Liseka Vega Gálvez was born in Havana, Cuba, on October 20, 1977 and is currently active as a dancer, actress and singer in Mexico. Lis Ella began her career in 1991 in her native Cuba, but it was in 1997 when she came to Mexico to try her luck in the artistic world, specifically on Televisa, where she had great success participating in numerous soap operas and programs.