Lis Vega released her silhouette in a corset, barely contained her curves | Instagram

Within Mexican television there are many beautiful and talented women, one of them is the singer-songwriter Lis Vega who, in addition to dedicating herself to music, also shows great ability in other areas such as acting and dancing, a discipline that has currently made her shine especially for his participation in ‘The stars dance in Today’.

Through social networks, he makes his fans participate in all the adventures he lives within the contest, from the happiest moments to those that are not so happy. One more week the Cuban has managed to appear on the stages of Televisa, so she decided to share a little taste of what to expect.

Lisa Vega posted two photos wearing a striking two-piece outfit, which was made up of a black vinyl corset, which could barely cover the sinuous curves of the actress. Her fans were completely enchanted by her beauty, effusively appreciating the publication.

It might be of interest to you: Scarlett Johansson: “guess the series” with Drake and Jimmy Fallon

They were also enthusiastic about the message he left at the bottom of the reel, as he explained that once again it is his turn to appear on ‘Las estrellas bailan en Hoy’, this time alongside a new partner on the dance floor, it is about his friend Cesar Urenawith which she has already been seen interacting on networks.

Lis Vega released her silhouette in a corset, barely containing her curves. Source: Instagram



Click here to see the photo.

The photo sessions of Lisa Vega They never leave the public disappointed, as she seeks to give her best in order to delight the pupil of her followers at every opportunity she has. And this new set of images were no exception, showcasing one of the singer-songwriter’s best faces.

With the glamor that characterizes her, she was modeling in front of the camera with trending elements, for example, the small glasses, the pink teddy coat or the rigid corset. Well, the Cuban woman is characterized by always wearing the fashions that cause the most fury.

Given this, his almost two million followers are always receptive to the looks that Lisa Vega Presents them. In addition, in the comments of the publication they were curious about what is being planned for their future, hoping to soon find out what their new projects will be.

“Morning! Have a great day! Besooo”, “Wowww woww! You are spectacular friend Precious !!!!”, “Nice day precious kisses tqm take care of yourself kisses”, “Have a nice and blessed day, beautiful lady”, ” Success for you beautiful !!”, “Always very charismatic”, “Excellent day lis, that all your purposes are fulfilled and that you enjoy your day 100%”, were some of the most relevant comments.