Lis Vega reveals painful reason why she could not be a mother

MAY. 16. 2022

For the first time, Lisa Vega be honest about how the dream of having a child vanished abruptly, after learning that suffered from an illness and how he was able to overcome this situation.

The participant of The stars dance today She remembered this tough passage in her life that happened 10 years ago when she was ready to get pregnant. However, over time this did not happen, so she went to her doctor.

After several studies, the diagnosis is that Lis had: endometriosisa disease that affects seven million people in Mexico, according to data from the Secretary of Health.

“It is a condition that occurs when the endometrium flakes off and these remains grow outside the womb, and invade the abdominal-pelvic area, occasionally the ovaries, fallopian tubes, intestine, rectum, lungs and even the brain,” it reads. the definition of the public body.

“At the time it was very hard because I looked for them, I did hormonal treatment, it was very hard because the treatment of endometriosis is a treatment where you reach menopause at 36,” he revealed. lys to the program The minute that changed my destiny.

You start to gain weight, you start to get depressed, you start to cry about everything, you’re irritable, you start to sweat and it was very difficult,” the dancer told the broadcast hosted by Gustavo Adolfo Infante.

Faced with this hard blow on a personal level, Vega He took refuge in the love of his pets, who helped him get ahead. “I had 50,000 dogs and it was somehow, looking for the conduit, the lack that I had to father a child and bring him into this world,” she shared.

Time was also a great help in assimilating this situation. “It hurt so much, so much, so much that I had to get a chip, get therapy and learn to accept that my legacy in life … that was not on my path,” she said.

Now that she works to take care of her mental health through healing processes, they have made her understand the reason why she could not have children and, sheltered in the love of her niece, she no longer wants to be a mother.

“With everything that is happening in the world, I would not like to bring children into the world, the truth is, then it no longer affects me,” he concluded.