Lis Vega shook her voluptuous charms in a hot video

“Life is a carnival” perfectly describes how the beautiful television presenter, Lis Vega, navigates the world bringing joy and good attitude wherever she goes. This is how she showed it in a publication where she was appreciated spectacularly moving their charms in the foreground to the rhythm of a famous Bad Bunny hit.

It was through his official Instagram account where he shared with his dear followers a fun moment during his training at the gym, in the clip of just a few seconds he danced “Yo Perreo Sola” so well that it set fire to social networks and the hearts of all those who They watched her enjoying the moment.

Flaunting their striking curves, Lisa Vega rocked it with a lot of flavor in a very tight tracksuit with a blue, purple and pink tie dye print. True to each of its attributes, allowed his followers to see how well he knows how to move at all angles that the dancer was able to capture with her mobile phone.

One of the favorite angles of the Cuban star that was the icing on the cake for her fans, was the rear shot where she danced in the direction of the camera putting her charms in the foregroundturning on the engines in social networks that inspired many to dance.

Lis Vega shook her voluptuous charms in a hot video. Source: Instagram



As is customary in the publications of Lisa Vegareminded us why she has earned the nickname “The poet of the urban” with a profound reflection written at the bottom of the entertainment piece where she motivated us to live each day enjoying the good things it offers us to the fullest.

POSITIVE ATTITUDE AND GOOD VIBE, THAT LIFE IS A VERY SHORT JOURNEY TO GET BITTER, he wrote.

In addition, she also called on women who, like her, like to dance their favorite songs alone without the need to be accompanied by a partner at all times, enjoying freedom and independence.

As expected, the post on her feed had a huge effect on her community, who received her with pleasure, reaching 13,000 likes and more than 200 comments praising her way of dancing and her unparalleled beauty.

“Pure flavor”, “What a flavor mommy, you create art when you dance”, “That is the attitude, happy afternoon”, “What a beautiful woman”, “That is attitude and discipline love”, “You are a great person with beautiful feelings, I am very lucky to meet you, I have a great friend”, were some of the sweetest comments on the publication of Lisa Vega.