Entertainment

Lis Vega shows even her sins with Playboy-style video

Photo of James James8 mins ago
0 8 1 minute read

Posing like a real mermaid in a pool, the exuberant Cuban actress from Televisa, Lis Vega, He left his millions of fans in love on Instagram after posting a fiery video where showed off her charms posing in a dark two-piece swimsuit while doing her latest photoshoot.

Lis posed as a Goddess while ‘sunbathing’ inside a pool, showing off her massive assets in a petite string-cut two-piece swimsuit, leaving her gorgeous peach ‘out in the open’.

Also read:María Chacón shows off her round peach in a fiery string chikini

“COMING SOON… CONNECT WITH THE ESSENCE OF YOUR LIFE”, published the Cuban.

The beautiful former playmate posed without any shame and confirmed once again that she remains in her best shape, dazzling with her size and tremendous physique, raising more than just the spirits of her followers.

WHO IS LIS VEGA?

  • Liseka Vega Gálvez was born in Havana, Cuba, on October 20, 1977 and is currently active as a dancer, actress and singer in Mexico.
  • Lis began her career in 1991 in her native Cuba, but it was in 1997 when she arrived in Mexico to try her luck in the artistic world, specifically on Televisa.
  • In 2002, she was the cover of Playboy magazine in Mexico, beginning to gain fame in the middle of the show.
  • He has participated in different reality shows such as Big Brother VIP, Dancing for the wedding of my dreams, World Dance Championship, Bailadisimo and Exatlón México.

Also read: David Medrano exhibits former Cruz Azul and Atlas player, ‘collected posters of men

Follow us on

Graphic designer, graphic designer, infographics designer for the newspaper El Debate for ten years. The taste for information and statistics in sports led me to the Soy Futbol team in 2019 as an editor, taking on the role of Content Editor after six months.

see more

Source link

Photo of James James8 mins ago
0 8 1 minute read

Related Articles

Experts suggest it is time to change strategy to stop drug trafficking – WAPA.tv – News

9 mins ago

Altair Jarabo: 5 PHOTOS in which she has wasted sensuality from the beach

19 mins ago

Selena Gomez’s fury with politicians for the Texas shooting: “Stop talking from the mouth out”

21 mins ago

The trial of Johnny Depp and the mention of Ana de Armas without feet or head

32 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button