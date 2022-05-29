Lis Vega shows even her sins with Playboy-style video

Posing like a real mermaid in a pool, the exuberant Cuban actress from Televisa, Lis Vega, He left his millions of fans in love on Instagram after posting a fiery video where showed off her charms posing in a dark two-piece swimsuit while doing her latest photoshoot.

Lis posed as a Goddess while ‘sunbathing’ inside a pool, showing off her massive assets in a petite string-cut two-piece swimsuit, leaving her gorgeous peach ‘out in the open’.

“COMING SOON… CONNECT WITH THE ESSENCE OF YOUR LIFE”, published the Cuban. The beautiful former playmate posed without any shame and confirmed once again that she remains in her best shape, dazzling with her size and tremendous physique, raising more than just the spirits of her followers. WHO IS LIS VEGA? Liseka Vega Gálvez was born in Havana, Cuba, on October 20, 1977 and is currently active as a dancer, actress and singer in Mexico.

Lis began her career in 1991 in her native Cuba, but it was in 1997 when she arrived in Mexico to try her luck in the artistic world, specifically on Televisa.

In 2002, she was the cover of Playboy magazine in Mexico, beginning to gain fame in the middle of the show.

