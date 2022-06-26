Lis Vega shows off a tiny “wasp waist” in a pro-love video | Instagram

Without a doubt, Lis Vega knows what her fans’ favorite angles are and she doesn’t hesitate to please them with the best shots of them, allowing them to enjoy the content she shares daily on social networks. Today she was not far behind and she posted a short clip with which she amazed more than one.

The followers of the singer and actress were very enthusiastic about the publication made on her verified Instagram account where she was showing small tastes of the presentation that she will offer tonight in the Zócalo of Mexico City on the occasion of LGBTQ+ Pride Month.

One of the advances he gave Lisa Vega It was the reveal of her wardrobe, which did not disappoint the audience. The outfit that she will wear is true to her usual style, consisting of a black leotard with a built-in corset that she combined by wearing fishnet stockings with pearl appliqués along the entire leg and high suede boots.

There is no doubt that despite being 44 years old, the dancer is very well preserved, enjoying good health and an enviable physical condition thanks to the healthy lifestyle she maintains, becoming an example of perseverance for the people who follow her and imitate her in gasoline issue.

Lis Vega shows off her tiny “wasp waist” in a pro-love video. Source: Instagram



The hair arrangement was one of the characteristics that they liked the most thanks to the innovative proposal by its stylists, since Lisa Vega She will wear a pair of stockings that give her a cute and very beautiful appearance, in addition to wearing silver jewelry that simulates being made of recycled materials.

Beyond what the “Urban Poet” can offer as a model, she also wrote a forceful sentence full of meaning, with which she left her clear position on the subject:

LOVE IS LOVE”, she wrote accompanied by LGBTQ+ flags

Through entertainment platforms, such as social networks, Lisa Vega He makes his fans participate in all the adventures he lives in his day to day, from the happiest moments to those that are not so happy. One more week the Cuban has managed to appear on the stages of Televisa, so she decided to share a little taste of what to expect.

Given this, his almost two million followers were receptive to the look that Lisa Vega introduced them. In addition, in the comments of the publication they were curious about what is being planned for their future, hoping to soon find out what their new projects will be.