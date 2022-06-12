Entertainment

Lis Vega shows off her tremendous curves with a spicy swimsuit

Photo of James James14 mins ago
0 17 1 minute read

The beautiful model, actress and singer originally from Cuba, Lis Vega showed off her tremendous attributes in her most recent and spicy postcard, where she posed in the most captivating way, delighting her followers.

Through her official Instagram account, the beautiful Cuban shared a postcard where she posed in a daring swimsuit, a publication that was soon filled with likes and comments about her beauty.

Also read: Mexican National Team: Mexico achieves 3rd place in the Maurice Ravello Tournament

“Each head is a world and you live in my world even if it is in my memories #lapoetadelourbano. Treasure moments in your heart #free flight”, shared the Cuban.

Liseka Vega Gálvez was born in Havana, Cuba, on October 20, 1977 and is currently active as a dancer, actress and singer in Mexico. Lis she began her career in 1991 in her native Cuba, but it was in 1997 when she arrived in Mexico to try her luck in the artistic medium, specifically on Televisa.

Follow us on

Daniel Castaños, Bachelor of Communication Sciences, graduated from the Universidad Autónoma de Occidente, with experience in sports radio and television, was an intern at TV Azteca in Mexico City, loves, lives and breathes soccer, a faithful follower of Chivas Stripes from Guadalajara and Real Madrid, always objective and eager to improve. He is currently the editor of the Soy Fútbol page.

see more

Source link

Photo of James James14 mins ago
0 17 1 minute read

Related Articles

The young woman accused of separating Piqu and Shakira denies that she is to blame

3 mins ago

A Wonder Woman! Gal Gadot owns incredible collection of luxury cars

4 mins ago

Damián Betular said that he made a $20,000 cake for a wedding: who was it for

15 mins ago

Claudia Álvarez throws the house out the window at the baptism of her twins

25 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button