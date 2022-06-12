Lis Vega shows off her tremendous curves with a spicy swimsuit

The beautiful model, actress and singer originally from Cuba, Lis Vega showed off her tremendous attributes in her most recent and spicy postcard, where she posed in the most captivating way, delighting her followers.

Through her official Instagram account, the beautiful Cuban shared a postcard where she posed in a daring swimsuit, a publication that was soon filled with likes and comments about her beauty.

“Each head is a world and you live in my world even if it is in my memories #lapoetadelourbano. Treasure moments in your heart #free flight”, shared the Cuban.

Liseka Vega Gálvez was born in Havana, Cuba, on October 20, 1977 and is currently active as a dancer, actress and singer in Mexico. Lis she began her career in 1991 in her native Cuba, but it was in 1997 when she arrived in Mexico to try her luck in the artistic medium, specifically on Televisa.