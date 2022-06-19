Lis Vega wore a leotard, letting her see beyond the fabric | Instagram

The beautiful Cuban Lis Vega was visiting her fans from Tabasco to offer a spectacular presentation in section 26 of the oil tankers’ union on the occasion of Father’s Day. As part of the early celebration, the singer was giving her best on stage to leave everyone breathless.

Hours before the show began, she was sharing some photos on Instagram revealing her outfit during the night, causing her internet community to lose control for a moment thanks to her voluptuous curves. With full knowledge of her enormous attractiveness, the “Urban Poet” did not hesitate to show it off.

In the two images that he posted through social networks, he was seen Lisa Vega modeling from one of her fan-favorite angles, letting her rear charms take center stage for the night in a rather playful and fun black look that pushed everyone to the limit.

It could be of your interest: Kimberly Loaiza moving her hips like Shakira in a new video

Her outfit was made up of three main pieces faithful to her sensual and daring style that has characterized her since her beginnings on Mexican television. One of her stellar garments was the black leotard with silver applications that fit her like a glove, drawing each of the ups and downs of her body.

Lis Vega wore a leotard, letting her see beyond the fabric. Source: Instagram



Click here to see the photos.

On the inside Lisa Vega She chose to wear knee-high black boots combined with red fishnet stockings, unleashing all her seductive potential so that those present at her small private concert could enjoy it to the fullest, delighting the pupil with her dance moves.

As expected, the fans of Villahermosa gave the Cuban a lot of love and support, encouraging her at all times, making it clear that her charisma, talent and personality have led her to success among her Mexican audience.

In the comments of the post Lisa Vega He received a lot of compliments towards his physique, wishing him a great night of fun with words full of affection.

“My mother, what a beauty !!”, “I am in love with your beauty my love, I will never get tired of admiring so much beauty as beautiful as you”, “My beautiful, you are a hottie lis I love you”, could be read in the comments .

Later Lisa Vega He posted a few seconds of his show in the Reels section, so that people who couldn’t be present could also enjoy the best moments of the night.