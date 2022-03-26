Lis Wonder cosplay of Punchline, ally of the Joker

the comics of Batman They have been published by DC Comics for more than 80 years and during that time Bruce Wayne has gone through many transformations to become the dark knight as we know him, with the Joker as his nemesis. A couple of years ago the comics introduced a new ally for the Joker with punch lineTo who Lis Wonder he made an amazing cosplay for her.

Lis Wonder is a Cuban model known for the high quality of her cosplays, as we could see with her Wonder Woman cosplay that makes her look like a Gal Gadot lookalike. A couple of days ago Lis Wonder shone again by presenting the best Punchline cosplay we’ve ever seen.

Punchline is a new Batman villain who debuted in Batman #88 comic book, written by James Tynion IV and art by Guillem March and Tomeu Morey; Punchline’s design was done by Jorge Jimenez, and we can fully appreciate it on the Batman #92 variant cover.

Since Punchline’s debut we’ve seen various cosplayers pay tribute to it, but Lis Wonder has come up with a version that looks like it’s straight out of the comic book pages. Jiménez showed his approval of the latest cosplay by sharing a panel from the comics with Punchline in the foreground, also showing the resemblance Lis Wonder achieved.

This is not the first time that Liz Wonder has performed a perfect cosplay and it will surely not be the last, so if you are a fan of DC comics and especially of Batman, I recommend that you follow her on her social networks.