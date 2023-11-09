Lisa IG clip boosts milk sales Bangkok Post Learning



K-pop singer Lalisa ‘Lisa’ Manoban, center, and her friends drink nongpho milk on social media. (Photo: Guckoiz’s Instagram)

Nongfo milk sales reported a sharp increase after Blackpink fame Lisa and her friends recently posted a video on Instagram of themselves drinking chocolate milk.

The president of Nongpho Dairy Cooperative thanked K-pop singer Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban for helping popularize the milk on social media.

“Orders for Nongpho dairy products have tripled,” he said.

The Nongpho factory in Ratchaburi can produce 300 tons of dairy products a day. The company buys raw milk from 5,000 local farmers.

On June 12, Lisa posted a clip of chocolate flavored nongpho milk on her Instagram Story and was later tagged in her friend’s Instagram story holding a carton of nongpho milk.

Both Instagram stories were posted as screenshots on Blackpink’s YG Thailand Facebook by their fans.

Thailand is the largest producer of unpasteurized milk in Southeast Asia. Yet Thai people drink an average of only 18 liters of milk per year, compared to 60 liters per year in Southeast Asia overall and 103.9 liters per year globally.