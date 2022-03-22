Lisa Kudrow wants ‘Friends’ to return, but on one condition

By Camila Olivera

BUENOS AIRES (NA). -Like the rest of the members of the fiction, Kudrow was asked if he would like this production to return to the screen. In this regard, the actress confessed – in dialogue with Where Is the Buzz – that she does not see herself playing the character again: “I don’t think a reboot of ‘Friends’ will happen… I mean, not with us in it.”

Instead, he proposed another scenario for this to happen: “But a reboot where they hire other actors? I would like to see that. I would like to see what a current and modern version would look like.”

The last production on this famous sitcom, which made actresses like Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox famous, was last year for HBO Max. In it, a special of one hour and 44 minutes was made, in which the main cast told anecdotes of filming, reviewed the scripts and provided an unforgettable show for the most fans.

But, despite that, it seems that it will not follow the same path as fictions like “Sex and the City” (which recently premiered “And Just Like That”) or “How I Met Your Mother” (which returned with “How I Met Your Father”).

“Given the different trajectories that each one forged in his career, I do not think it is possible to get together to record again,” David Schwimmer (Ross in the series) had previously mentioned in an interview for The Guardian.

“I think we all thought the same thing: why change an ending that was the right one for the series? I don’t want to do it just for the money. It should make sense on a creative level, but nothing I’ve heard so far does,” he added.

In that sense, the interpreter also proposed another alternative similar to Kudrow’s: “Maybe they should do ‘Friends’ with a cast completely made up of African-Americans or Asians,” he said, since his version was heavily criticized for its lack of diversity. .

“Friends” was one of the most successful series of the time. With 10 seasons and more than 200 episodes, the fiction remained on the screen from 1994 to 2004. Within the ten years that it was on the air, the sitcom managed to achieve an average of between 25 and 30 million viewers per week.