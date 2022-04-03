Lisa Kudrow would do ‘anything’ for one of the Friends stars

In a conversation with Ellen DeGeneres, Lisa Kudrowwho plays Phoebe on friendsanswered a series of fun questions on the Ellen show involving his fellow sitcom members.

According to your answers, Lisa Kudrow He has no favorites, but if there is a co-star he would do anything for, even over his own son.

During his appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Showthe star of the new program Better Nate Than Ever played a game called “Lisa Blanking Kudrow”, in which she had to fill in the blanks on specific prompts. When she was met with the message, “I’d do anything blank asked,” Kudrow didn’t have to think. “Courtney Coxhe said. “That’s easy.”.

DeGeneres then he asked a follow-up question. “More than your son?” said the host of the historic Daytime Talk-Show, which is in her final season.

With only a small pause, Kudrow replied, “Yes,” adding, “You know, if you ask me something inappropriate, I have to say no.” But would Kudrow agree to an “improper request” from Cox? “Well, she’s an adult and I trust her,” Kudrow clarified. “Actually, right now my son is an adult and I should trust him too.”

With that, the actress tried to bail herself out so she could return home a good mother, and changed her response from Cox to her son Julian. “Just because I’m a good mom,” Kudrow said to end the segment.

Ellen also asked Kudrow who, of the entire cast of friends, is more likely to submit an inappropriate meme. “Me, because I would think it means something and then everyone would say why did you do it, that’s not what it means,” the actress said. It seems that a part of Phoebe is still alive in the actress.

Cox and Kudrow, along with Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, matthew perry and David Schwimmerstarred friends together from 1994 to 2004. The series is complete at HBO Maxwhere you can also see their reunion special that premiered last year.

