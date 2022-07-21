Lisa Kudrow’s anger at her son’s reaction to seeing Friends for the first time

Lisa Kudrow is promoting the series Who Do You Think You Are?, of which she is an executive producer. However, interview after interview, the actress inevitably ends up talking about the program that made her a star and, also, a billionaire: friendsthe 90s sitcom that became one of the most successful television shows of recent times.

In dialogue with Seth Meyers, Kudrow revealed that his son Julian’s reaction to seeing the comedy for the first time was “degrading” and that he wanted to send him to hell. The actress began by saying that the teenager wanted to see the program after all her schoolmates and friends began to see it.

Julian, now 24 years old, was just a teenager when he first stumbled upon the misadventures of the six New York friends. And after watching a couple of chapters, he gave his verdict: “I was impressed. And he told me: ‘It’s actually very funny,’ ”revealed his mother. But his joy at hearing it was short-lived: “He said, ‘It’s actually very funny. I mean, the guys are so much fun.’” .

At Kudrow’s surprised and disapproving face, Julian clarified, “No! I mean, you’re funny too.” However, the clarification did not help much: “Never in my life would I have wanted to tell my own son to go to hell!” Kudrow recalled.

Kudrow with his fellow Friends: Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt Leblanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer

But the anecdotes about the series that Kudrow starred in alongside Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry never seem to run out; not even with the special Friends: The Reunionwhich HBO produced in 2021.

In another interview, this time on Jess Cagle’s podcast with Julia Cunningham, Kudrow confessed that She was the only one of the six protagonists who was very close to losing her role and who, unlike her peers, had to go through more tests to get it. .

The actress revealed that the fact of knowing the director of the program, James “Jimmy” Burrows, ended up playing against her and that is why had to audition twice.

Burrows also fronted another successful New York-based sitcom, Fraser. And she was the one who chose Kudrow to play the role of Roz, in 1993. However, the actress was fired after recording the pilot, and finally the role was left to Peri Gilpin. “I was chosen by mistake. I didn’t know at the time,” she explained. “I knew that Jim realized he was wrong the moment we all got together to read the script. So I thought, ‘Oh, he doesn’t like me or what I do. .

The six protagonists of the comedy that marked an entire generation

Although the director was one of those who thought that Lisa could work in the role of Phoebe Buffay, the task to get that first leading role was not easy. “I had to do a special audition for him. Generally, you have to audition for producers and for the studio, but in this case, I also had to go in and read for Burrows.” Kudrow explained.

For a long time, the actress believed that her five companions had had to go through the same instances, but later she found out that she was the only one who participated in that “special casting”. “On set, while we were shooting the pilot, I was like, ‘Wow… Damn Jimmy Burrows is directing this.’ I felt more defeated than angry,” she recalled.

It’s just that, in those early days, Lisa felt that Burrows was bent on making her job as difficult as possible, especially after he made her read a monologue under a table. “We were getting ready to do a review and I have to do my Phoebe monologue. So he’s like, ‘Lisa, sit under the table and read it.’”

And although he disagreed with his direction, he followed Burrows’ instructions and completed the scene. “I did my best. And then after the test, David Crane [cocreador de Friends] I was struck by, ‘Lisa, it’s funny you’re under the table,’ like it was my idea. And she added: ‘but I’m not sure it will work’”.

The actors in the long-awaited special broadcast by HBO Instagram: @jenniferaniston

“But Jimmy admitted that it was his idea and then I knew I could trust him,” he recalled. From that moment on, her relationship with Burrows “normalized” and so the two were able to be part of a great success.