Lisa Kudrow’s Condition for a ‘Friends’ Reboot

Almost 18 years ago the last chapter of ‘friends‘. A series that conquered the entire world with a plot that engages from start to finish and with six of the most established actors: Jennifer Aniston (Rachel), David Schwimmer (ross), Courtney Cox (Monica), matthew perry (Chandler), Matt LeBlanc (Joey) and Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe).

Six actors who have maintained their friendship during these years despite not coinciding on the filming sets and who have met again in 2021 in ‘Friends: The Reunion’ after two years of waiting, and from the hand of HBO Max.

As a result of this meeting, many were the fans of the series who dreamed of a possible return of it along with his actors. An event that would not be something new, since it has already happened with ‘Sex and the City’ and ‘Gossip Girl’, among others.

Despite the refusal of most of the supporting actors to participate in a reboot, Lisa Kudrow has also wanted to answer this question, and has done so in an interview with ‘Where is the buzz’making it clear that “I don’t think there will be any ‘Friends’ reboot.”

The only possibility: with different actors

However, the 58-year-old actress wanted to clarify her words by revealing the condition that must be met in order to really see a reboot of the series: “I mean, not with any of us”. That is to say, it would be necessary to find another six new protagonists to interpret the six charismatic characters of the plot. “I would love to see what the current version of the series would be like“, has added.

And it is that all the actors have agreed on the same thing, and that is that their stage in ‘Friends’ has already passed, they have already left it behind, so if we see the series on television again, it will be with new actors.