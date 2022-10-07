Lisbon dreams of a return of Cristiano Ronaldo to Sporting

In a very delicate situation at Manchester United where he is no more than a simple substitute, Cristiano Ronaldo sees the continuation and end of his career taking shape in the fog. RMC Sport went to where it all started, in Lisbon, to take the pulse of what Portugal is advocating for its superstar.

This Wednesday, October 5 was a rather special day in Lisbon, since it was a public holiday. It was “Republic Day” in Portugal. In the heart of the city, in the Bairro Alto district, many cafes and restaurants were still open. Ditto for the shops at the Benfica and Sporting stadiums.

RMC Sport went to meet traders and football fans with strong opinions on the future of Cristiano Ronaldo. Out of the question for most to consider an end to the career of the Portuguese star. To continue his quest for trophies, his country thinks it has the right solutions: MLS, Bayern Munich or above all a return to Sporting, his favorite club.

A return to Sporting? “It’s the best option for him to make history at our club”

“I’m sure he will go to Sporting, it’s his team”. Despite his status as a supporter of Benfica, Sporting’s historic rival, André is convinced that Cristiano Ronaldo will return to his training club. Failing that, he sees the Portuguese striker “in MLS or in a smaller league, like the Bundesliga or Serie A”. “He is 37, he is no longer at his prime, he can no longer dream of the awards he has won in the past, he recalls. He is no longer the best player in the Champions League “.

“I don’t know if a Portuguese club could offer him what he is looking for: to play the big matches, to play the big competitions, fears for his part Eric, socio of Benfica installed in Luxembourg and claiming a team which plays the Champions League and a coach who understands his style of play. With Portuguese clubs, it’s difficult to compete with the big European clubs at level. Afterwards, I don’t know if it’s a question of budget. In any case, sportingly, it would be difficult to accomplish what the teams are doing in Europe”.

The five-time Golden Ball, relegated to the sidelines of the Red Devils since the start of the season, is no longer happy at Manchester United. His entourage is waiting for the month of January to take stock of his future, while his contract ends next June. “It’s a complicated situation for him, a player of such magnitude who remains on the bench, it must not be easy, supports Lionel, also socio of the SLB. It hurts for all the Portuguese, all the supporters of Manchester United”.

“I would like him to come back to Portugal; to Sporting I think, his training club”, wishes the Eagles fan exiled in Grenoble. “He can help the Sporting team, he adds. For all the Portuguese, to see him again in Portugal, to set the stadiums on fire…” Same story on the side of the Lions fans, who obviously dream of CR7’s return to the home. “I hope he comes to Sporting because it’s the best option for him to make history at our club, Sergio believes. He’s the best in the world. If he comes here, the stadium will be more completed”.

The love between Sporting and Cristiano, “it’s a long story, adds Joao, socio of the club. He came from a small club, he did his training and started to be a great player here. And after his great career started in Manchester. But he never forgot Sporting and I think he’s a real love. It would be the right choice to end his career here”. Adding that the player can’t hope for much better, at 37: “I believe he can come here for a season and finish at home. I don’t believe he will be in top form in other leagues. “If he comes here for one last year, he will be well received. Everyone loves Cristiano Ronaldo, now is the right time.”

“He still has a lot to offer”

Whatever his decision, a departure from the Portuguese seems inevitable. Last July, the Portugal international asked to be allowed to leave Manchester United if the offer was satisfactory. But the English club remained firm and no exit door was granted to him. However, Erik Ten Hag would now be reviewing his position. Cristiano Ronaldo’s ambition remains intact: he wants to evolve in a team that has the conditions to win trophies, like the Champions League. Last summer there was already interest from Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Napoli.

“I think he is losing, launches Joao, trader from Lisbon. He tries to run a lot for the team, but the teammates do not run with him. It’s hard for him (…) He still has lots to offer.” A shared opinion on the side of Benfica like Eric, socio of the club: “it’s really frustrating to see him on the bench with the qualities he has. The preseason was not done correctly at the level physical form. I think that also cost him his place on the pitch. In the big games, he is not there, when he comes back you can see that he is a little frustrated. I find that the style of the team is not suitable for his game”.

Although, according to him, his problems off the pitch also weigh in the balance. “I assume that it is above all personal, with everything that happened with him, his wife and his child who died, he believes. a bit unmotivated.” On April 18, Ronaldo announced the death of one of her babies at birth, showing himself “devastated by this loss”, namely “the greatest pain a parent can know”.

“The wrong decision was to change clubs”

For the first time this season, he did not come into play in the Premier League last weekend during the humiliation suffered in the derby against Manchester City (3-6). “It’s a coaching choice and you have to respect it, breathes Eric. It hurts my heart to see a player with the physique and the qualities he has not to go into the match. With the score that there was, it was still a good decision. Going in at 5-0, it’s not going to change the game. He’s going to be more frustrated.”

“I think the coach is not fair with him,” sighs Lions fan Joao. “His club does not give him the support he needs, also testifies Guto, salesman in the Seleção shop. It feels rather the end for him. Not playing the Champions League this year has been a great pain for him. “. For the first time in twenty years and his debut with Sporting, Cristiano Ronaldo is not actually playing the most beautiful club competition this season, the fault of a bad exercise by his team last year and an impossible start during the summer.

For some, the centre-forward’s mistake was to join Manchester United, a club he found in 2021, eighteen years having been revealed there. “The bad decision was to change club, judge Guto. If he still played for Juventus, he would have better support and play in the Champions League”. Eric believes it even goes back to when he left Real Madrid in 2018. “The starting point is that he shouldn’t have left Real where he was admired and where even with a bad game there was always his goals, he recalls. His teammates played for him”.

“Everyone knows Portugal through Cristiano Ronaldo”, the Portuguese people remain united despite criticism in the selection

Even with the Portugal jersey, where he has the status of selection scorer in history (117 in 191 caps), Cristiano Ronaldo is no longer untouchable and his lack of playing time is felt, at 37 years old. “He is very attached to his country, when he plays with Portugal he wets the jersey, notes Lionel. Even with Portugal, he lives in a situation that is not easy. He still has trouble, he does not He’s not twenty either. We mustn’t forget everything he did for Portugal”. Eric believes that “against Spain, he was not there”. At the end of this meeting (0-1), the debates on his place as holder had fueled Portuguese opinion.

However, everyone remains aware of the importance of number 7 for his selection but also his country, stretched during his long career. “Football is powerful here, it’s the most important sport in Portugal, reports Guto in front of his shop. It’s only natural if we are deeply connected with him as a reference in the world of sport. That’s why he is so admired”. “Everyone knows Portugal through Cristiano Ronaldo, adds Sergio. In other countries, if you say you are Portuguese, they will talk about Cristiano Ronaldo”. For Joao, in front of his restaurant, the data is clear for his end of career: “he just needs to win the World Cup now”.

Still two, three or four years before retirement?

In addition to the global deadline which is fast approaching, and while Ronaldo has publicly shown his desire to play Euro 2024 in Germany, where he will be 39, the question of his age is beginning to seriously arise. “I think he still has a long way to go before ending his career,” said Eric without effusively, while some are programming the date of the end of the career of the fivefold Ballon d’Or. “Maybe another two or three years” for the trader Joao, “three or four more years (because) he is currently declining” according to Guto. While waiting for the World Cup and the winter transfer window where his sporting situation could finally settle down, Cristiano Ronaldo will probably still have to chew his brakes on the sidelines, to the greatest despair of all of Portugal. Even if the jersey seller slips into a smile that, anyway, “to finish his career here, where he started, I’m sure he promised his mother”.