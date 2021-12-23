Lissone, pig found pig at the bus stop – Chronicle

MONZA, December 23, 2021 A pig at the bus stop. Found it in a box. A few nights ago, a dog for a walk stopped to smell an abandoned cardboard box at a bus stop. Inside, you could hear the typical noises of a frightened animal. One look inside and the surprise … lying on the bottom and terrified, among leftovers of apples was a small piebald pig. The carabinieri and the Ats Brianza were immediately alerted.

The animal was then transferred to the Monza refuge managed by the Enpa. Renamed Peter, is only three months old and is a Thai dwarf pig (also called Vietnamese or cup belly); they have been assigned a heated box with lots of straw and sawdust to move and play and a was studied menu customized by Federica, the operator in charge of the Various Animals department of the Monza refuge. To make him grow well and healthy, every day the volunteers spend some time with him to socialize and get used to the presence of man.









Peter – they remind the structure in via San Damiano – is certainly not the first pig to arrive at the Enpa in Monza.

Scrooge for example, Scroofy for friends (also a Thai pig), had arrived in December 2014, trapped in the Bosco Urbano di Lissone where he had taken refuge after a daring escape from a circus in the company of a camel. Attacked by dogs, he arrived at the ENPA wounded and was treated – they say – “he had lived pampered and spoiled before a bad bowel tumor took him away in March 2019”.

After Scrooge she had also arrived Heidi, a Vietnamese pig, welcomed after her owner had passed away and who still lives in an enclosure all for her, even if the managers of the Enpa of Monza assure that she has learned to interact with the other animals of the educational farm. Piglets can be considered almost like a pet, as the case of Max, the dwarf pig of George Clooney, lived with the Hollywood star for 18 years.









Or the pig that the writer Stephen King had imagined as a pet of the terrible, killer of the novel (and film) “Misery” played by the actress Kathy Bates.

“But it is good to clarify a little before getting caught up in the haste to emulate it – specify from the Enpa of Monza -: the adjective” dwarf “, in fact, is misleading, because, while a meat pig can reach 200 -300 kilos (but there are those who even reach 700), the dwarf pig rarely stops at 30-40 kilos, even weighing 90.

However that may be intelligent, curious and to become attached to family members, it is absolutely inappropriate to keep him in the apartment; it needs to have an open space with adequate shelter and possibly a pool of water, because, contrary to what one might think, it is a very clean animal “.