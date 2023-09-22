List of actors and films that continued despite the strike

Everyone is paying attention to the current state of the North American film industry, caught in major strikes Has been in effect for months. indefinite strike of screenplay by got included in actor, Which makes it untenable whether many productions that were already underway can continue, not to mention those in pre-production that have not even been able to take their first steps.

When only screenwriters were on strike, some films managed to go ahead even without them on the recording set, but the fact that there were no actors has made everything more complicated. Thus, films of the potential gladiator 2 or like series internal management and are in limbo without knowing what your fate will be short term.

However, not everything is completely paralyzed since the American Actors Association (SAG-AFTRA) has given its approval to go ahead with a certain number of productions. as indicated indiewire, Since last July 18, a series of agreements have come into force for many independent films Continue with your plans, Be it pre-production work, filming or promotion and premiere in theatres.

SAG-AFTRA’s only requirement is that these be feature films be truly free, That is, they have no connection with the Alliance of Film and Television Producers (AMPTP), with whom the actors’ union is currently in litigation. Below, we highlight some of the projects that have got the green light.

‘Death of a Unicorn’

Jenna Ortega is starring in the film ‘Death of a Unicorn’. getty images

It is an A24 Production, directed by Alex Sharfman In his directorial debut he Jenna Ortega And Paul Rudd. The premise seems simple, as two heroes run across an animal and decide to take care of it, but the prey is not a deer or opossum, but a unicorn.

‘Dream Scenario’

Another A24 film, in which Nicolas Cage He is a professor who becomes famous for appearing in everyone’s dreams. Additionally, the actor will also star long legs, Another film with SAG-AFTRA approval in which he plays an FBI agent searching for a serial killer.





‘mother Mary’

We continue with A24, as the production company also has a film directed David Lowery in which Anne Hathaway Her character is a successful singer who begins a romantic relationship with a designer. Michaela Coel.

‘Rival of King Amaziah’

Features of this film set in Oklahoma Matthew McConaughey As a hero. its director is Andrew Patterson Also known for The vast majority of the night. The film was presented at Cannes in May last year.

‘Ferrari’

He biopic Of enzo ferrari Reached an agreement to appear at the last Venice Festival and is expected to be released in cinemas in Spain on February 9, 2024. adam driver Already in the role of founder of car brand Penelope Cruz Like his wife Laura.

‘Priscilla’

new movie Sofia Coppola It was also present at the Venice Film Festival thanks to the SAG-AFTRA agreement. jacob elordi And Kelly Spaeny Star in this feature film Avatar Elvis Presley and his wife. It is expected to hit our theaters by the end of the year or early 2024.

Other feature films

your lucky day Is angus clouds The lead role was cast and production completed before the actor’s death last July. we can also see Mads Mikkelsen In dust bunnyTo hunter schaffer In Cuckoo one of two elizabeth olsen And alicia vikander In Evaluation. The list of ongoing or practically completed productions is quite large and can be consulted at any time, as it is constantly updated.

