List of all DNS to navigate with IPv6

Next, we are going to recommend a list of DNS servers that work directly in IPv6, so that you can browse the Internet with IPv6 addressing correctly and without problems.

IPv4 and IPv6 addresses are not compatible with each other. Although today there are several “transition” methods, in the event that your operator provides you with a public IPv6 address, you will have to use the DNS servers with an IPv6 address to be able to resolve domains that are also IPv6. Otherwise, you won’t be able to browse the Internet properly or do anything that uses Internet domains.

We currently live in a time of transition from the IPv4 protocol to the IPv6 protocol, because right now conventional IP addresses are completely exhausted. As we have been connecting more and more devices to the Internet, we have been running out of public IP addresses so that the different Internet services and ourselves can access the Internet. Over time, technologies have been developed to try to mitigate the accelerated exhaustion of public IPv4 addresses, such as using NAT to access the Internet from several clients through the same public IP, making use of the different TCP and UDP ports. They have also resorted to more aggressive techniques such as CG-NAT, where our public IP address is shared with other clients of the same operator, and where we cannot do the typical “port forwarding”, so we will not be able to host any kind of FTP server, VPN or any other service that requires opening ports, such as online games.

IPv6 DNS Servers

We currently have several providers of DNS servers with the IPv6 protocol. Although our operator should provide us with DNS with this network protocol, you may be interested in using the popular DNS from Google, Cloudflare or OpenDNS, among many others. Next, we are going to provide you with a complete list with the main DNS servers to navigate quickly.

Google

Google’s DNS are the most widely used worldwide due to their speed in resolving domains, and because they are the ones that offer the best results to most users. A very important detail is that Google has data centers spread all over the world, and they use IP addresses of the anycast type to reach those closest geographically, even though we always use the same IP addresses for the whole world.

Google DNS servers with IPv6 are the following:

2001:4860:4860::8888

2001:4860:4860::8844

As you can see, the termination of these DNS is a “wink” to the popular 8.8.8.8 and 8.8.4.4 that are available for IPv4 addressing. Finally, you should know that these Google DNS support both DNS over HTTPS and DNS over TLS.

cloudflare

Cloudflare DNS is widely used globally. We must remember that Cloudflare is a large Internet company that provides CDN services worldwide, and services to mitigate DoS and DDoS attacks very quickly and efficiently. If you’ve been using your operator’s or Google’s DNS all your life, we recommend giving Cloudflare’s DNS servers a try to see how well they work. In addition, we have WARP, which is the company’s free VPN service, with the aim of protecting our Internet connection.

Cloudflare DNS servers with IPv6 are as follows:

2606:4700:4700::1111

2606:4700:4700::1001

If you want to use the built-in malware filtering, you’ll need to use the following:

2606:4700:4700::1112

2606:4700:4700::1002

If you want to use malware filtering and block adult content, you will need to use the following:

2606:4700:4700::1113

2606:4700:4700::1003

Of course, these DNS servers also support both DNS over HTTPS and DNS over TLS, to provide encryption and authenticity to the servers, and to prevent many DNS-related attacks.

OpenDNS

OpenDNS is one of the widely known DNS service providers globally. Before Google released its DNS servers, OpenDNS servers were widely used for their speed, reliability, and because they are capable of providing parental control filtering. Another very important feature of OpenDNS is the privacy it provides to its users, which is that they promise not to collect information about queries from different clients.

In this case, the OpenDNS IPv6 DNS servers without any type of filtering are the following:

2620:0:ccc::2

2620:0:ccd::2

If you want to use IPv6 filtered DNS to protect your devices, you will need to use the following:

2620:119:35::35

2620:119:53::53

We recommend you give OpenDNS a try because its services work really well.

Quad9

Quad9 is another service widely used by users who want maximum privacy and security when browsing the Internet. A very important detail is that Quad9 is capable of blocking DNS resolutions of malicious domains, therefore, it will protect us against malware, phishing, and other Internet threats. This service also supports DoH and even DoT to provide security and confidentiality to DNS requests as well as their responses.

Depending on the additional services we want, we have different DNS servers.

Malware blocking and DNSSEC validation, typical for most users:

Malware blocking, DNSSEC validation and ECS activated:

2620:faith::11

2620:fe::fe:11

No malware blocking, no DNSSEC validation, recommended for advanced users:

2620:faith::10

2620:fe::fe:10

As you can see, we have IPv6 addresses for the main DNS servers used worldwide, however, you must bear in mind that if your Internet operator provides you with connectivity with this protocol, they will also provide you with their own servers. DNSv6.