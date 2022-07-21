List of award nominees

The tour of the squid game It started in September. Netflix wasn’t even on screeners to the media: Little did they know that such a sadistic story of survival and in the Korean language would become an international phenomenon. And, ten months later, the phenomenon endures: it is the main rival of Succession at the Emmy Awards, which announced their nominations on Tuesday. Of course, in inferior conditions: the Koreans of Netflix have obtained 14 nominations while the HBO clan wants to repeat their 2020 victory with their 25 nominations.

Other candidates to win the Emmy for best dramatic series? Better Call Saul, Ozark, Severancea stranger things that remains as a regular over time and after a break of three years, yellowjackets or one euphoria which takes home 16 nominations, including for Zendaya for Leading Actress and Sydney Sweeney for Supporting Actress.

In the field of comedy, new proposals such as Only murders in the building either Abbott College who face veterans of the category such as Barry, Curb your enthusiasm, Hacks, The marvelous Mrs Maisel, What we do in the shadows or one ted lasso that already took the prize in the previous edition of the Emmy. But, while waiting for the ceremony to be held on September 12, here are the key nominations for the 2021-2022 television season.

drama series

Better Call Saul (Movistar+)

Euphoria (HBO Max)

Ozarks (Netflix)

Severance (Apple TV+)

The Squid Game (Netflix)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Succession (HBO Max)

Yellowjackets (Movistar+)

comedy series

Abbott College (Disney+)

Barry (HBOMax)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO Max)

Hacks (HBO Max)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)

Only murders in the building (Disney+)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

What We Do in the Shadows (HBO Max)

Limited series or anthology

Dopestick (Disney+)

The Dropout (Disney+)

Who is Anna? (Netflix)

Pam and Tommy (Disney+)

The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Drama series actress

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Laura LinneyOzarks

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Zendaya (Euphoria)

Drama Series Actor

Jason Bateman (Ozarks)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Lee Jung-jae (The Squid Game)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Adam Scott (Severance)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

comedy actress

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Fifth Brunson (Abbott College)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Comedy actor

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Bill HaderBarry

Nicholas Hoult (The Great)

Steve Martin (Only murders in the building)

Martin Short (Only murders in the building)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Limited series actress

Toni Collette (The Staircase)

Julia Garner (Who is Anna?)

Lily James (Pam and Tommy)

Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story)

Margaret QualleyMaid

Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)

Limited Series Actor

Colin Firth (The Staircase)

Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven)

Oscar Isaac (Marriage Scenes)

Michael Keaton (Dopesick)

Himesh Patel (Station Eleven)

Sebastian Stan (Pam and Tommy)

Drama Series Supporting Actress

Patricia Arquette (Severance)

Julia GarnerOzarks

Jung Ho-yeon (The Squid Game)

Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)

Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)

J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria)

Drama Series Supporting Actor

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Park Hae-soo (The Squid Game)

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)

John Turturro (Severance)

Christopher Walken (Severance)

Oh Yeong-su (The Squid Game)

Comedy Supporting Actress

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Hannah Eibinder (Hacks)

Janelle James (Abbott College)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham as Ted Lasso

Comedy Supporting Actor

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso)

Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Tyler James Williams (Abbott College)

Henry WinklerBarry

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

Limited Series Supporting Actress

Connie Britton (The White Lotus)

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus)

Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)

Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)

Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus)

Mare Winningham (Dopesick)

Limited Series Supporting Actor

Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus)

Jake Lacy (The White Lotus)

Will Poulter (Dopesick)

Seth Roger (Pam and Tommy)

Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick)

Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopesick)

Steve Zahn (The White Lotus)