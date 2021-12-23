list of confirmed and deleted ones

The Government has introduced new 2022 bonuses to help families, workers and businesses.

Some bonuses have been renewed with changes from the past and others have been eliminated.

In this guide we take stock of the situation on active and extended bonuses, on completely new ones and on those canceled according to the provisions of the new Budget Law 2022.

BONUS 2022, COMPLETE LIST

From the concessions forenergy efficiency to the deductions for the renovations, from car incentives to invoice discounts, the 2022 bonuses are numerous. Let’s see what they are and how they change compared to the bonuses expiring in 2021.

1) ECOBONUS AND CAR INCENTIVES

It was refinanced with 100 million euros on Ecobonus fund for the purchase of low-emission vehicles. The measure was included in the Tax Decree approved by the Parliament. However, no further funds have been allocated in the 2022 Budget. In particular, the new resources of the Tax Decree will be used to incentivize the purchase of electric vehicles for personal or commercial use. For more information, we recommend that you read this in-depth analysis. Also provided is the vehicle columns bonus for companies or professionals which will serve to incentivize the purchase of charging devices for electric cars or motorcycles. Finally introduced the 2022 driving license bonus explained in this article.

2) HOME BONUS

In the 2022 Budget, the Government indicated the need to implement a reorganization of the so-called “House Bonuses”. That is, it is about building bonuses and some tax deductions which serve, on the one hand, to incentivize the green transition with high energy efficiency interventions. On the other hand, they aim to guarantee the purchase and renovation of buildings for residential purposes. Specifically, it was decided to renew the Super bonus 110%, as explained in this study. The Superbonus has also been extended to 2023 for condominiums and IACP. Strengthen then, theEcobonus and the Sismabonus to guarantee, as indicated in the PNRR, energy efficiency and building safety. The restructuring bonus has also been renewed in 2022 (which also includes the air conditioners bonus) which consists of a deduction from IRPEF of 50% of the costs incurred, up to € 96,000 per property unit. In the Report there is the ok to renew the green bonus, the restoration bonus, the water bonus, the furniture bonus, the drinking water bonus and the first home bonus under 36. These bonuses will probably have a new delivery method on which we will keep you updated. The Budget Law also provided for the inclusion of rent bonus for young people under 31, on which we advise you to read this article. Finally, there is the face bonus which was initially canceled but has been extended in a different form in the financial statements, with the percentage going down from 90 to 60% for next year. To get a complete overview, we recommend reading our 2022 home bonus guide.

3) TV BONUS AND BONUS DECODER

The scrapping TV bonus has also been refinanced. For TV purchases on which an old device is scrapped, there will be a 20% discount on the purchase price up to a maximum amount of 100 euros without ISEE limits. New resources in 2022 also for decoder bonuses which have a value of up to 30 euros. It is intended exclusively for citizens belonging to a family unit with an ISEE not exceeding 20,000 euros. TV and decoder will be delivered at home to over 70. The two measures can be combined with each other: for more information, read this in-depth analysis.

4) CULTURE BONUS AND TEACHER’S CARD

Also reconfirmed the measures proposed by the Ministry to the branch, namely “Culture Bonus” and “Teacher’s Charter”, on which we recommend that you read this article. The 2022 culture bonus provides, as for the current year, the disbursement of 500 euros for eighteen-year-olds to be spent on cultural products and activities, as explained in the guide. In the same way, the 2022 teacher card is always confirmed for a maximum of 500 euros to be used for professional updating. In this in-depth study you will find the other news on the 2022 school introduced with the Budget law.

5) LIGHT AND GAS BONUS

In the Budget Law 2022, the Government decided to set up a fund to counter the increase in the cost of energy in the bill. Therefore, they have been foreseen new bonus bills, or the electricity and gas bonuses such as those maturing on 31 December 2021 (social electricity bonus and gas bonus). In particular, thanks to an amendment to the 2022 maneuver against expensive bills, families will be able to pay in 10 installments for electricity and gas bills issued from January to April 2022. In the first quarter, the system charges for electricity up to 16kwh, for families and small businesses, such as bars and artisans, are canceled. The VAT on gas drops to 5%. To this end, funds have also been allocated in the Council of Ministers of 14 December 2021, on which you can read this in-depth analysis.

6) BONUS POS

POS bonus confirmed until June 30, 2022 for all traceable payments made, both merchants and professionals. They can benefit from a tax credit of up to 100% (previously it was 30%) of the commissions incurred for using the POS. This facility will change its name becoming “ATM bonus“. This new bonus in 2022 also takes the place of the Cashback Plan which has not been confirmed for next year. The third and final Cashback trance was also canceled in the 2022 Budget Law, which was to start from 1 January 2022 and last until 30 June 2022. It had been established by the Labor Decree, and explained in this article. It has now been canceled.

7) FAMILY BONUS WITH SINGLE FAMILY CHECK

The ongoing financial reform has already established that all measures aimed at the family will be the subject of the “Family Act” package and will be grouped together in thesingle and universal family allowance (established with the Delegated Law April 1, 2021, n.46). The new single family allowance, on which we advise you to read this detailed article, will end up grouping the baby bonus, temporary allowance bonus for minor children, mother tomorrow bonus, stork bonus and divorced separated parents bonus and other forms of support for families with children. The new single and universal allowance 2022 provides for the establishment of a monthly allowance granted progressively to all families with dependent children, starting from the 7th month of pregnancy up to the age of 21. In addition to the single family allowance, the Government has also provided resources for any other extra bonuses (not yet established and to be decided with specific Decrees after the final ok to the Budget) to families with dependent children with disabilities.

8) FACILITIES FOR FAMILIES WITH CHILDREN

Together with the family bonuses that will be grouped in the single and universal family allowance 2022, the 2022 Report has also confirmed and made structural the 10-day paternity leave. Furthermore, the current nursery school bonus will be transformed with concessions and deductions for those who have to bear the expenses for the nursery fees. In fact, new resources have been allocated for nursery schools and preschools.

9) HIRING AND JOBS BONUS 2022

As far as businesses and workers are concerned, the new tax incentives to promote employment were defined in the 2022 Budget. Among the benefits at work for 2022 there is the redetermination of the contribution exemption for permanent hires with the re-employment contract. The work bonus for young people under 36, the over 50 hiring benefits, the southern decontribution bonus and the facilities for hiring women have been extended. Finally, the Citizenship Income was reconfirmed, but it will undergo some changes. The 100 euro bonus has also been confirmed and reorganized with the Budget law.

For all the news of the Budget Law on work and hiring, we recommend that you read this article.

10) BONUSES AND BENEFITS FOR BUSINESSES

The 2022 Budget includes more funds for Transition 4.0 and other resources to support internationalization. The 2022 extension of the contribution in favor of SMEs for the purchase of capital goods (the so-called new Sabatini) and new resources for the SME guarantee fund were also introduced. Also expected Superbonus Hotel 80% for tourism businesses, a new fund for entertainment and automobile workers affected by the pandemic. To help female entrepreneurs, the Fondo Impresa Donna has been established which provides for grants, soft loans and other incentives. As regards aid to start-ups and new businesses, the current bonuses continue to be operational, while funds are exhausted, Resto al Sud which has undergone changes, and New businesses at zero interest rates. For more information on the bonuses envisaged by the 2022 Report for businesses, we recommend that you read this page.

INCENTIVES, BONUSES AND BENEFITS NEVER STARTED IN 2021 AND WILL RETURN IN 2022

Meanwhile, there are a series of bonuses that were supposed to start in 2021 as per the 2021 Budget Law or other emergency decrees, but due to the delay in their implementation they will last until 2022. First of all, the water bonus, already confirmed also until 2024 but in fact never left. Among these types of concessions there are also the disabled children bonus. Same goes for the formula milk bonus. Still being implemented and not yet canceled, the 2022 eyewear bonus equal to 50 euros for the purchase of corrective glasses and contact lenses, as well as the tax credit chef. The latter consists of a tax credit in the amount of 40% of the cost of the expenses incurred. Expenses for durable capital goods or for professional refresher courses are acceptable. It was envisaged in the 2021 Budget but has not yet been launched or canceled from the 2022 Budget. We will keep you updated on the future disbursement methods.

BONUSES ELIMINATED FOR 2022

Compared to all bonuses expiring on December 31, 2021, many will not be extended or will be incorporated into other types of benefits. For now in the list of excluded bonuses there are:

The following will be canceled as incorporated in the single family allowance:

Perhaps the emergency income which has not been renewed in the 2022 budget but could be introduced in light of the extension of the state of emergency for Covid 19. Perhaps also the fashion bonus and bonus historic center. It will also be interesting to find out which ones new bonuses will be introduced even after the ok to the 2022 Budget Law with the funds allocated for the individual sectors, on which we will keep you updated.

This article is constantly updated, we will insert all the new bonuses and those eliminated according to the choices of the Government

OTHER HELP AND UPDATES

To find out about the bonuses available for workers, families and companies, and the upcoming benefits, we invite you to visit our page dedicated to aid for people or our section reserved for aid to companies.

It is possible to subscribe to our free newsletter to receive all the updates and stay informed on news, and to our Telegram channel to get the preview news. We at ticonsiglio.com help people every day without asking for anything in return. We are convinced that if each of us did something good for others, our country would become a better place for everyone.