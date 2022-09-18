List Of Famous Singles In 2022 – People – Culture

2022 is just a few months away and some of the most famous celebrities in the world have not found a partner so far this year. Others ended media relations in the midst of the Hollywood spotlight.

Among the most famous, Being single is not something strange and many prefer to stay that way due to constant work commitments and travel. On repeated occasions, some stars of the show have specified that their schedules do not allow them to establish a commitment.

This September 17 is celebrated in Colombia the Day of Love and Friendship, a date that celebrates relationships and friends. Despite the celebration, some people feel sorry for not spending it with a romantic love. For this reason, we present a list of the most eligible single celebrities of the moment.

Shakira



The Colombian separated a few months ago from Gerard Piqué, with whom she had a relationship for more than ten years. Everything seems to indicate that the romance ended on bad terms, amid rumors of infidelity by the footballer. Now the artist is single again after a decade.

Dua Lipa

The renowned pop singer has been without a partner for more than a year. In the past, Dua used to show off her relationships on social media. The last one was with Anwar Hadid, younger brother of models Gigi and Bella Hadid. Since then the interpreter of ‘One Kiss’ has not gone out with anyone again officially.

Chris Evans

The ‘Captain America’ actor has been single since 2018. In interviews, Evans often repeats that his work schedules do not allow him to maintain a commitment but that he wants a serious relationship and a home with a family.

Anne of Arms

The actress who played the role of Marilyn Monroe in the movie ‘Blonde’ had her last known relationship with Ben Affleck. After months of appearing together and living in the same house, the celebrities finally went their separate ways. Currently, Affleck has just married Jennifer Lopez.

Brad Pitt

The actor is going through a controversial divorce with Angelina Jolieamid allegations of mistreatment. Since the separation from him, he has not been seen with anyone else and he would be single at the moment.

Actress Angelina Jolie ended her 12-year relationship with actor Brad Pitt and, according to reports from the TMZ portal, pointed out that the divorce is due to “irreconcilable differences.”

kim kardashian

The businesswoman and model split from rapper Kanye West more than a year ago. After the mediatic divorce, she had a relationship with Pete Davidson, which lasted nine months and ended a few weeks ago. Kardashian is one of the most followed and admired women in the world.

Zack Efron

The actor had a long-running romance with his Disney co-star Vanessa Hudgens. After the breakup, he only made another relationship public, with Vanessa Valladares, with whom he would have ended in early 2021. According to numerous reports, Efron has not found love again and remains single.

Felipe Juan Froilan

A member of the royalty of Spain and nephew of King Felipe VI, Froilán turned 23 a few months ago. The young man is still studying and in recent months has moved away from the focus of the press in his country. He is one of the most coveted bachelors in Spain.

He is the son of the Infanta Cristina de Borbón y Grecia.

