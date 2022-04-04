Entertainment

List of Grammy Award winners

Here is the select list of winners of the Grammy Awards, which in its 64th edition were presented this Sunday in Las Vegas, after being postponed for three months and moved from Los Angeles due to the increase in cases of COVID-19 and the omicron variant in January .

— Album of the Year: “We Are”, Jon Batiste.

— Record of the Year: “Leave the Door Open”, Silk Sonic.

— Song of the Year (Songwriters Award): “Leave The Door Open”, Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II and Bruno Mars (Silk Sonic).

— Best new artist: Olivia Rodrigo.

— Best solo pop performance: “Drivers License”, Olivia Rodrigo.

— Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: “Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat featuring SZA.

— Best pop vocal album: “Sour”, Olivia Rodrigo.

— Best traditional pop vocal album: “Love for Sale”, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga.

— Best dance/electronic album: “Subconsciously”, Black Coffee.

— Best rock album: “Medicine at Midnight”, Foo Fighters.

— Best Alternative Music Album: “Daddy’s Home,” St. Vincent.

— Best Progressive R&B Album: “Table for Two,” Lucky Daye.

— Best R&B Album: “Heaux Tales,” Jazmine Sullivan.

— Best Rap Album: “Call Me If You Get Lost,” Tyler, the Creator.

— Best country album: “Starting Over”, Chris Stapleton.

— Best Vocal Jazz Album: “Songwrights Apothecary Lab,” Esperanza Spalding.

— Best instrumental jazz album: “Skyline”, Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette and Gonzalo Rubalcaba.

— Best Latin Jazz Album: “Mirror Mirror”, Eliane Elias with Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés.

— Best Gospel Album: “Believe for It,” CeCe Winans.

— Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: “Old Church Basement”, Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music.

— Best Latin Pop Album: “Mendó”, Alex Cuba.

— Best urban Latin album: “The last tour of the world”, Bad Bunny.

— Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album: “Origen”, Juanes.

— Best regional Mexican music album (including Tejano): “A mis 80s”, Vicente Fernández.

— Best Tropical Latin Album: “SALSWING!”, Rubén Blades and Roberto Delgado & Orquesta.

— Best reggae album: “Beauty in the Silence”, Soja.

— Best Spoken Album: “Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation from John Lewis,” Don Cheadle.

— Best Comedy Album: “Sincerely Louis CK,” Louis CK

— Best Soundtrack Compiled for an Audiovisual Medium: “The United States vs. Billie Holliday.”

— Best soundtrack for an audiovisual medium (TIE): “The Queen’s Gambit”, Carlos Rafael Rivera; “Soul,” Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.

— Producer of the Year, Non-Classical: Jack Antonoff.

— Best music video: “Freedom”, Jon Batiste.

— Best musical film: “Summer of Soul”.

