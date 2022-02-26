List of Lo Nuestro Awards 2022 winners: Bad Bunny, Karol G and CNCO, the great winners | Music

The 34th edition of the Lo Nuestro Awards that Univisión delivers and that this year has concentrated a great representation of the genre in Miami. We return to normality of a gala full of artists wanting to share music and life.
The big winner of the night was bad bunny who has won six statuettes: Best Artist, Album, Urban Artist, Urban Collaboration (for AM Remix with Nio Garcia and J Balvin), urban album and perfect mix (for I returned with Adventure). Of course, she was not present at the gala.
neither was Carol G, the great winner in the female field. The Colombian finished the night with three statuettes: Best urban artist, urban song and song. bug was done with the night.
And if we talk about groups, CNCO took the cake in the pop category with three other awards: Best Pop Song, Group and Album. They were present and thanked their prizes and sang live.
Camilo He did not leave empty handed. She won the award for best pop soloist of the year. “I want to thank God for the constant inspiration that comes directly from him. I want to dedicate this award that we are celebrating to ours, to mine, to my country, to Colombia, for what it represents for me and for my baby Indigo that at any time comes with songs for the tribe”, he said in his acceptance speech.
special prizes
As for the special prizes, Pauline Rubio he took one for his career. Farruko was recognized as Urban Excellence and Maluma as Global Idol.
“What a special award, thank you very much indeed. I want to dedicate this to the new generation that has been making music regardless of genreWhether it’s reggaeton, regional, pop, rock, whatever, what’s worth it is to keep dreaming and knowing and being certain that those dreams are going to come true. Colombia is not drug trafficking, Colombia is a lot of talent and there are too many good things in Latin America, so this Global Idol award is for me, but delivered by you, by the best fans in the world. I love you”, said the Colombian.
Maluma paid tribute to his land with the shirt that both he and Blessd, kapla and Miky, in which you could read: “Medal on the map. More music. Less violence.”
Blessd, Maluma, and Kapla and Miky claim Colombia at Premios Lo Nuestro 2022. / John Parra/Getty Images for Univision
The Montaner clan also received its award and J Balvin did not leave empty-handed either. Angela Aguilar and the alpha They were considered as the revelation artists of the year. By the way, so much Rosalia What Raww Alexander they were left without a prize. Here is the list of winners.
Lo Nuestro Award for Lifetime Achievement
Pauline Rubio
Global Idol Award
Maluma
Lo Nuestro Award for Urban Excellence
Farruko
Lo Nuestro Award Artist of the Year
- Angela Aguilar
- Bad Bunny (WINNER)
- Camilo
- Christian Nodal
- Firm Group
- J Balvin
- Carol G
- Maluma
- Raww Alexander
- Sebastian Yatra
Album of the year
- The Last World Tour– Bad Bunny (WINNER)
- Between Sea and Palm Trees (Live) – Juan Luis Guerra 4.40
- This life is very beautiful – Band El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga
- José – J Balvin
- KG0516 – Carol G.
- legends – Carlos Rivera
- Mexican in love – Angela Aguilar
- My hands – Camilo
- Utopia Live From Metlife Stadium – Romeo Santos
- We are making progress – 50 caliber
Song of the Year
- bug – Karol G (WINNER)
- dakiti – Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez
- back for the return – Daddy Yankee and Marc Anthony
- Tell me how you want – Christian Nodal and Angela Aguilar
- Faithful – The Legendaries, Wisin and Jhay Cortez
- Kernels – Farruko
- Telepathy – Kali Uchis
- Everything about you – Raw Alexander
- Rich Life – Camilo
- I give it all – Alfredo Olivas
Female Revelation Artist
- Angela Aguilar (WINNER)
- Helen Rose
- Evaluate Montaner
- kali uchis
- The Ross Maria
- Majo Aguilar
- Mary Becerra
- TheChange
- VF7
- Yendry
Male Revelation Artist
- Blessd
- Boza
- Duki
- The Alpha (WINNER)
- Ghost
- pheid
- Khea
- The Two Carnal
- Santa Fe Klan
- Tiago PZK
Remix Of The Year
- 911 (Remix) – Sech and Jhay Cortez
- Yesterday My Ex Called Me (Remix) – Khea, Natti Natasha, Prince Royce Ft. Lenny Santos (WINNER)
- Faithful (Remix) – Wisin, Jhay Cortez, Anuel AA Ft. Los Legendarios and Myke Towers
- The Toxic (Remix) – Farruko, Sech, Myke Towers Ft. Jay Wheeler and Tempo
- Shenanigans (Remix) – Nio García, Casper Mágico, Ozuna, Myke Towers, Wisin y Yandel and Flow La Movie
Crossover Collaboration Of The Year
- From sea – Ozuna, Doja Cat and Sia
- Don’t Be Shy – Tiesto and Karol G
- Girl Like Me (Remix) – Black Eyed Peas, Shakira and Twocolors
- In Da Ghetto – J Balvin and Skrillex (WINNER)
- Kesi – Camilo and Shawn Mendes
The Perfect Mix Of The Year
- 100 years – Carlos Rivera, Maluma and Caliber 50
- Before the sun rises – Natti Natasha and Prince Royce
- Bottle After Bottle – Gera Mx and Christian Nodal
- Beautiful song – Carlos Vives and Ricky Martin
- With the lack that you do to me – Reik and Firm Group
- Cumbia To The People – Guaynna and the Blue Angels
- back for the return – Daddy Yankee and Marc Anthony
- i spent – Enrique Iglesias Ft. Farruko
- couple of the year – Sebastian Yatra and Myke Towers
- I returned – Aventura and Bad Bunny (WINNER)
DJ of the Year
- sharpen it 888
- deorro
- DJ Adoni (WINNER)
- DJ Cornetto
- DJ Luian
- DJ Nelson
- IAmChinese
- Mariana Bo
- Toy Selectah
- Victor Cardenas
Solo Artist of the Year – Pop
- Camilo (WINNER)
- Charles Rivera
- Luis Fonsi
- Maluma
- Mon Laferte
- Ricardo Montaner
- Ricky Martin
- Rosalia
- Sebastian Yatra
- Selena Gomez
Song Of The Year – Pop
- Amen – Ricardo Montaner, Mau and Ricky, Camilo and Evaluna Montaner
- You are my Religion – Mana and Joy
- be in love – Carlos Rivera and Raphael
- I tried everything – Reik and Jessie Reyez
- We got out of hand – Ednita Nazario and Luis Fonsi
- I’ve always been here – RBD (Anahí, Christopher Von Uckermann, Maite Perroni, Christian Chávez)
- So in love – CNCO (WINNER)
- Telepathy – Kali Uchis
- A kiss in Madrid – Tini and Alejandro Sanz
- Rich Life – Camilo
Collaboration Of The Year – Pop
- Dance with Me – Selena Gomez and Rauw Alejandro
- Fan Of Your Photos – Nicky Jam and Romeo Santos
- couple of the year – Sebastián Yatra & Myke Towers (WINNER)
- perfect – Reik and Maluma
- Empty – Luis Fonsi and Rauw Alejandro
Song Of The Year – Urban Pop
- Before the sun rises – Natti Natasha and Prince Royce
- The Toxic – Farruko
- What else then? – J Balvin and María Becerra (WINNER)
- Sober – Maluma
- Everything about you – Raw Alexander
Song Of The Year – Urban Pop/Dance
- Don’t Be Shy – Tiësto and Karol G
- In Da Ghetto – J Balvin and Skrillex
- Mom’s Mom (Remix) – El Alfa, Busta Rhymes, Anitta Ft. Wisin, CJ and El Cherry Scom
- Mambo – Steve Aoki, Willy William Ft. Sean Paul, El Alfa, Sfera Ebbasta and Play-N-Skillz
- Kernels – Farruko (WINNER)
Song Of The Year – Pop Ballad
- Amen – Ricardo Montaner, Mau and Ricky, Camilo & Evaluna Montaner (WINNER)
- be in love – Carlos Rivera and Raphael
- We got out of hand – Ednita Nazario and Luis Fonsi
- You had gone before – Reik
- I will fly – Nella and Pedro Capó
Group or Duo of the Year – Pop
- CNCO (WINNER)
- Mau and Ricky
- Morat
- 21st floor
- Reik
Album Of The Year – Pop
- Deja vu – CNCO (WINNER)
- demorphosis – Thalia
- Love In The Times Of Perreo – Floor 21
- Last night’s playlist – Tommy Torres
- The cutest – Ednita Nazario
- legends – Carlos Rivera
- My hands – Camilo
- Revelation – Selena Gomez
- Rifresh – Mau and Ricky
- Fearless (Of Love and Other Demons) – Kali Uchis
Male Artist of the Year – Urban
- Bad Bunny (WINNER)
- daddy yankee
- Farruko
- J Balvin
- Jay Cortez
- Justin Quiles
- Mike Towers
- Ozuna
- Raww Alexander
- Wisin
Female Artist of the Year – Urban
- Anitta
- Becky G
- Cazzu
- Emily
- Farina
- Karol G (WINNER)
- Mary Becerra
- Mariah Angelique
- Natti Natasha
- Nicky Nicole
Song Of The Year – Urban
- Before – Anuel AA & Ozuna
- Yesterday My Ex Called Me (Remix) – Khea, Natti Natasha, Prince Royce Ft. Lenny Santos
- bug – Karol G (WINNER)
- dakiti – Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez
- Faithful – The Legendaries, Wisin and Jhay Cortez
- The note – Manuel Turizo, Rauw Alejandro and Myke Towers
- Mad – Justin Quiles, Chimbala and Zion and Lennox
- Kernels – Farruko
- Problem – Daddy Yankee
- Your poison – J Balvin
Collaboration Of The Year – Urban
- AM Remix – Nio García, J Balvin and Bad Bunny (WINNER)
- love in coma – Manuel Turizo and Maluma
- Yesterday My Ex Called Me (Remix) – Khea, Natti Natasha, Prince Royce Ft. Lenny Santos
- Tell me where – Cazzu and Justin Quiles
- so-and-so – Becky G and The Alpha
- Before – Anuel AA and Ozuna
- Last night’s night – Bad Bunny and Rosalia
- Location – Karol G, Anuel AA and J Balvin
- My girl – Wisin, The Legendaries and Myke Towers
- Homeland and Life – Yotuel, Gente De Zona, Descemer Bueno, Maykel Osorbo and El Funky
Album Of The Year – Urban
- The Last Tour Of The Year – Bad Bunny (WINNER)
- José -J Balvin
- KG0516 – Carol G.
- the 167 – Farruko
- The Last Promise – Justin Quiles
- Favorites 2.5 – Archangel
- The Legendaries 001 – The legendaries
- nattivity – Natti Natasha
- Timelezz – Jay Cortez
- Vice versa – Raw Alexander