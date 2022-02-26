List of Lo Nuestro Awards 2022 winners: Bad Bunny, Karol G and CNCO, the great winners | Music

The 34th edition of the Lo Nuestro Awards that Univisión delivers and that this year has concentrated a great representation of the genre in Miami. We return to normality of a gala full of artists wanting to share music and life.

The big winner of the night was bad bunny who has won six statuettes: Best Artist, Album, Urban Artist, Urban Collaboration (for AM Remix with Nio Garcia and J Balvin), urban album and perfect mix (for I returned with Adventure). Of course, she was not present at the gala.

neither was Carol G, the great winner in the female field. The Colombian finished the night with three statuettes: Best urban artist, urban song and song. bug was done with the night.

And if we talk about groups, CNCO took the cake in the pop category with three other awards: Best Pop Song, Group and Album. They were present and thanked their prizes and sang live.

Camilo He did not leave empty handed. She won the award for best pop soloist of the year. “I want to thank God for the constant inspiration that comes directly from him. I want to dedicate this award that we are celebrating to ours, to mine, to my country, to Colombia, for what it represents for me and for my baby Indigo that at any time comes with songs for the tribe”, he said in his acceptance speech.

special prizes

As for the special prizes, Pauline Rubio he took one for his career. Farruko was recognized as Urban Excellence and Maluma as Global Idol.

“What a special award, thank you very much indeed. I want to dedicate this to the new generation that has been making music regardless of genreWhether it’s reggaeton, regional, pop, rock, whatever, what’s worth it is to keep dreaming and knowing and being certain that those dreams are going to come true. Colombia is not drug trafficking, Colombia is a lot of talent and there are too many good things in Latin America, so this Global Idol award is for me, but delivered by you, by the best fans in the world. I love you”, said the Colombian.

Maluma paid tribute to his land with the shirt that both he and Blessd, kapla and Miky, in which you could read: “Medal on the map. More music. Less violence.”





Blessd, Maluma, and Kapla and Miky claim Colombia at Premios Lo Nuestro 2022. / John Parra/Getty Images for Univision

The Montaner clan also received its award and J Balvin did not leave empty-handed either. Angela Aguilar and the alpha They were considered as the revelation artists of the year. By the way, so much Rosalia What Raww Alexander they were left without a prize. Here is the list of winners.

Lo Nuestro Award for Lifetime Achievement

Pauline Rubio

Global Idol Award

Maluma

Lo Nuestro Award for Urban Excellence

Farruko

Lo Nuestro Award Artist of the Year

Angela Aguilar

Bad Bunny (WINNER)

Camilo

Christian Nodal

Firm Group

J Balvin

Carol G

Maluma

Raww Alexander

Sebastian Yatra

Album of the year

The Last World Tour – Bad Bunny (WINNER)

Between Sea and Palm Trees (Live) – Juan Luis Guerra 4.40

This life is very beautiful – Band El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga

José – J Balvin

KG0516 – Carol G.

legends – Carlos Rivera

Mexican in love – Angela Aguilar

My hands – Camilo

Utopia Live From Metlife Stadium – Romeo Santos

We are making progress – 50 caliber

Song of the Year

bug – Karol G (WINNER)

dakiti – Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez

back for the return – Daddy Yankee and Marc Anthony

Tell me how you want – Christian Nodal and Angela Aguilar

Faithful – The Legendaries, Wisin and Jhay Cortez

Kernels – Farruko

Telepathy – Kali Uchis

Everything about you – Raw Alexander

Rich Life – Camilo

I give it all – Alfredo Olivas

Female Revelation Artist

Angela Aguilar (WINNER)

Helen Rose

Evaluate Montaner

kali uchis

The Ross Maria

Majo Aguilar

Mary Becerra

TheChange

VF7

Yendry

Male Revelation Artist

Blessd

Boza

Duki

The Alpha (WINNER)

Ghost

pheid

Khea

The Two Carnal

Santa Fe Klan

Tiago PZK

Remix Of The Year

911 (Remix) – Sech and Jhay Cortez

Yesterday My Ex Called Me (Remix) – Khea, Natti Natasha, Prince Royce Ft. Lenny Santos (WINNER)

Faithful (Remix) – Wisin, Jhay Cortez, Anuel AA Ft. Los Legendarios and Myke Towers

The Toxic (Remix) – Farruko, Sech, Myke Towers Ft. Jay Wheeler and Tempo

Shenanigans (Remix) – Nio García, Casper Mágico, Ozuna, Myke Towers, Wisin y Yandel and Flow La Movie

Crossover Collaboration Of The Year

From sea – Ozuna, Doja Cat and Sia

Don’t Be Shy – Tiesto and Karol G

Girl Like Me (Remix) – Black Eyed Peas, Shakira and Twocolors

In Da Ghetto – J Balvin and Skrillex (WINNER)

Kesi – Camilo and Shawn Mendes

The Perfect Mix Of The Year

100 years – Carlos Rivera, Maluma and Caliber 50

Before the sun rises – Natti Natasha and Prince Royce

Bottle After Bottle – Gera Mx and Christian Nodal

Beautiful song – Carlos Vives and Ricky Martin

With the lack that you do to me – Reik and Firm Group

Cumbia To The People – Guaynna and the Blue Angels

back for the return – Daddy Yankee and Marc Anthony

i spent – Enrique Iglesias Ft. Farruko

couple of the year – Sebastian Yatra and Myke Towers

I returned – Aventura and Bad Bunny (WINNER)

DJ of the Year

sharpen it 888

deorro

DJ Adoni (WINNER)

DJ Cornetto

DJ Luian

DJ Nelson

IAmChinese

Mariana Bo

Toy Selectah

Victor Cardenas

Solo Artist of the Year – Pop

Camilo (WINNER)

Charles Rivera

Luis Fonsi

Maluma

Mon Laferte

Ricardo Montaner

Ricky Martin

Rosalia

Sebastian Yatra

Selena Gomez

Song Of The Year – Pop

Amen – Ricardo Montaner, Mau and Ricky, Camilo and Evaluna Montaner

You are my Religion – Mana and Joy

be in love – Carlos Rivera and Raphael

I tried everything – Reik and Jessie Reyez

We got out of hand – Ednita Nazario and Luis Fonsi

I’ve always been here – RBD (Anahí, Christopher Von Uckermann, Maite Perroni, Christian Chávez)

So in love – CNCO (WINNER)

Telepathy – Kali Uchis

A kiss in Madrid – Tini and Alejandro Sanz

Rich Life – Camilo

Collaboration Of The Year – Pop

Dance with Me – Selena Gomez and Rauw Alejandro

Fan Of Your Photos – Nicky Jam and Romeo Santos

couple of the year – Sebastián Yatra & Myke Towers (WINNER)

perfect – Reik and Maluma

Empty – Luis Fonsi and Rauw Alejandro

Song Of The Year – Urban Pop

Before the sun rises – Natti Natasha and Prince Royce

The Toxic – Farruko

What else then? – J Balvin and María Becerra (WINNER)

Sober – Maluma

Everything about you – Raw Alexander

Song Of The Year – Urban Pop/Dance

Don’t Be Shy – Tiësto and Karol G

In Da Ghetto – J Balvin and Skrillex

Mom’s Mom (Remix) – El Alfa, Busta Rhymes, Anitta Ft. Wisin, CJ and El Cherry Scom

Mambo – Steve Aoki, Willy William Ft. Sean Paul, El Alfa, Sfera Ebbasta and Play-N-Skillz

Kernels – Farruko (WINNER)

Song Of The Year – Pop Ballad

Amen – Ricardo Montaner, Mau and Ricky, Camilo & Evaluna Montaner (WINNER)

be in love – Carlos Rivera and Raphael

We got out of hand – Ednita Nazario and Luis Fonsi

You had gone before – Reik

I will fly – Nella and Pedro Capó

Group or Duo of the Year – Pop

CNCO (WINNER)

Mau and Ricky

Morat

21st floor

Reik

Album Of The Year – Pop

Deja vu – CNCO (WINNER)

demorphosis – Thalia

Love In The Times Of Perreo – Floor 21

Last night’s playlist – Tommy Torres

The cutest – Ednita Nazario

legends – Carlos Rivera

My hands – Camilo

Revelation – Selena Gomez

Rifresh – Mau and Ricky

Fearless (Of Love and Other Demons) – Kali Uchis

Male Artist of the Year – Urban

Bad Bunny (WINNER)

daddy yankee

Farruko

J Balvin

Jay Cortez

Justin Quiles

Mike Towers

Ozuna

Raww Alexander

Wisin

Female Artist of the Year – Urban

Anitta

Becky G

Cazzu

Emily

Farina

Karol G (WINNER)

Mary Becerra

Mariah Angelique

Natti Natasha

Nicky Nicole

Song Of The Year – Urban

Before – Anuel AA & Ozuna

Yesterday My Ex Called Me (Remix) – Khea, Natti Natasha, Prince Royce Ft. Lenny Santos

bug – Karol G (WINNER)

dakiti – Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez

Faithful – The Legendaries, Wisin and Jhay Cortez

The note – Manuel Turizo, Rauw Alejandro and Myke Towers

Mad – Justin Quiles, Chimbala and Zion and Lennox

Kernels – Farruko

Problem – Daddy Yankee

Your poison – J Balvin

Collaboration Of The Year – Urban

AM Remix – Nio García, J Balvin and Bad Bunny (WINNER)

love in coma – Manuel Turizo and Maluma

Yesterday My Ex Called Me (Remix) – Khea, Natti Natasha, Prince Royce Ft. Lenny Santos

Tell me where – Cazzu and Justin Quiles

so-and-so – Becky G and The Alpha

Before – Anuel AA and Ozuna

Last night’s night – Bad Bunny and Rosalia

Location – Karol G, Anuel AA and J Balvin

My girl – Wisin, The Legendaries and Myke Towers

Homeland and Life – Yotuel, Gente De Zona, Descemer Bueno, Maykel Osorbo and El Funky

Album Of The Year – Urban