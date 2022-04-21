List of Mexico vs Guatemala 2022: David Ochoa and more surprises

Enrique Martinez Villar

Mexico City / 04.21.2022 11:52:29





In the next few hours, Gerardo Martino will deliver the list of players to face in friendly match a Guatemala next April 27 in Orlando, Florida and in it will include some young players to start preparing the Tri’s future for the 2026 World Cup.

On the list items will be present that usually appear in the Minor Selections and others who will receive their first call to Tri as old as the Palermo Ortizdefense of Pumas.

among those summonedTata decided to observe some young people with projection as the left-back of Real Sociedad B, jonathan gomezwho is still defining which team to representwhether to the United States or Mexico.

the defender has played most of time with youth of Mexicobut last december disputed a match friendly with the largest team of stars and stripes and now it will do it with Mexico. It should be remembered that in the summer of 2021 he was one of the sparring partners that Tata had in Gold Cup and Nations League training.

Another one of the surprises will be the Mexican-American goalkeeper, David Ochoawho recently changed his Federation before FIFA and who will have his first experience in a call for Tata Martino, whom he already knows because he trained in the Gold Cup with the National Team to confirm his decision to play for Mexico.

To these names we must add that of Marcelo Floreswho already played a friendly with El Tri last December and who with Arsenal from England has been called to train and be on the bench of the Gunners first team.