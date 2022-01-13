list of nominations, among the GOTY three exclusive PlayStation consoles – Nerd4.life

The nominations of the DICE Awards 2022, for all categories. As for GOTY, three out of five games are exclusive to PlayStation consoles. But let’s see the details in order.

Here are the nominees for the 2022 DICE Awards in GOTY category:

Deathloop

Inscryption

It Takes Two

Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart

Returnal

As you can see, Sony can count on Returnal and Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart among the nominees for the GOTY of the DICE Awards 2022. To these is also added the exclusive Deathloop console temporal. They are all quality games, accompanied by two masterpieces such as It Takes Two, winner of The Game Awards 2021, and by Inscryption, the hugely successful indie that we have reviewed here, as evidenced by the million copies sold.

Inscryption

But let’s see all the other nominations in order.

Game Direction:

Deathloop

Inscryption

It Takes Two

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

The Artful Escape

Game Design:

Deathloop

Inscryption

It Takes Two

Loop Hero

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Online GOTY:

Back 4 Blood

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker

Halo Infinite

Knockout City

GOTY Mobile:

Behind the Frame

Fantasian

League of Legends: Wild Rift

Moncage

Pokémon UNITE

Incredible results for an indie game:

Death’s Door

Inscryption

Loop Hero

Sable

Unpacking

Immersive Reality GOTY:

Demeo

I Expect You To Die 2: The Spy and the Liar

Lone Echo II

Resident Evil 4 VR

Song in the Smoke

Immersive Reality – technical goals:

Lone Echo II

Puzzling Places

Resident Evil 4 VR

Song in the Smoke

YUKI

GOTY Strategy / Simulation:

Age of Empires IV

Gloomhaven

Griftlands

Inscryption

Loop Hero

Sport GOTY:

EA SPORTS FIFA 22

Mario Golf: Super Rush

NBA 2k22

Riders Republic

The Climb 2

GOTY RPG:

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous

Shin Megami Tensei V

Tales of Arise

Wildermyth

GOTY driving game:

F1 2021

Forza Horizon 5

Hot Wheels Unleashed

GOTY Fighting:

GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE-

Melty Blood: Type Lumina

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

For GOTY families:

Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise

Cozy Grove

Mario Party Superstars

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Warioware: Get it Together

GOTY Adventure:

Death’s Door

It Takes Two

MARVEL’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Psychonauts 2

Resident Evil Village

GOTY action:

Deathloop

Halo Infinite

Metroid Dread

Returnal

The Ascent

Graphic / technical milestones:

Battlefield 2042

Forza Horizon 5

Moncage

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Returnal

Narrative milestones:

Before Your Eyes

Inscryption

MARVEL’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Psychonauts 2

The Forgotten City

Audio Design:

Forza Horizon 5

Halo Infinite

It Takes Two

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Returnal

Original Music:

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Psychonauts 2

Returnal

Best Character:

Deathloop

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Life is Strange: True Colors

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Art Directon:

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Deathloop

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Technical milestones in animations:

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Deathloop

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Tell us, what do you think of the 2022 DICE Awards nominations?