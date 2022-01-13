list of nominations, among the GOTY three exclusive PlayStation consoles – Nerd4.life
The nominations of the DICE Awards 2022, for all categories. As for GOTY, three out of five games are exclusive to PlayStation consoles. But let’s see the details in order.
Here are the nominees for the 2022 DICE Awards in GOTY category:
- Deathloop
- Inscryption
- It Takes Two
- Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart
- Returnal
As you can see, Sony can count on Returnal and Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart among the nominees for the GOTY of the DICE Awards 2022. To these is also added the exclusive Deathloop console temporal. They are all quality games, accompanied by two masterpieces such as It Takes Two, winner of The Game Awards 2021, and by Inscryption, the hugely successful indie that we have reviewed here, as evidenced by the million copies sold.
But let’s see all the other nominations in order.
Game Direction:
- Deathloop
- Inscryption
- It Takes Two
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- The Artful Escape
Game Design:
- Deathloop
- Inscryption
- It Takes Two
- Loop Hero
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Online GOTY:
- Back 4 Blood
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker
- Halo Infinite
- Knockout City
GOTY Mobile:
- Behind the Frame
- Fantasian
- League of Legends: Wild Rift
- Moncage
- Pokémon UNITE
Incredible results for an indie game:
- Death’s Door
- Inscryption
- Loop Hero
- Sable
- Unpacking
Immersive Reality GOTY:
- Demeo
- I Expect You To Die 2: The Spy and the Liar
- Lone Echo II
- Resident Evil 4 VR
- Song in the Smoke
Immersive Reality – technical goals:
- Lone Echo II
- Puzzling Places
- Resident Evil 4 VR
- Song in the Smoke
- YUKI
GOTY Strategy / Simulation:
- Age of Empires IV
- Gloomhaven
- Griftlands
- Inscryption
- Loop Hero
Sport GOTY:
- EA SPORTS FIFA 22
- Mario Golf: Super Rush
- NBA 2k22
- Riders Republic
- The Climb 2
GOTY RPG:
- Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous
- Shin Megami Tensei V
- Tales of Arise
- Wildermyth
GOTY driving game:
- F1 2021
- Forza Horizon 5
- Hot Wheels Unleashed
GOTY Fighting:
- GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE-
- Melty Blood: Type Lumina
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
For GOTY families:
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise
- Cozy Grove
- Mario Party Superstars
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Warioware: Get it Together
GOTY Adventure:
- Death’s Door
- It Takes Two
- MARVEL’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Psychonauts 2
- Resident Evil Village
GOTY action:
- Deathloop
- Halo Infinite
- Metroid Dread
- Returnal
- The Ascent
Graphic / technical milestones:
- Battlefield 2042
- Forza Horizon 5
- Moncage
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Returnal
Narrative milestones:
- Before Your Eyes
- Inscryption
- MARVEL’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Psychonauts 2
- The Forgotten City
Audio Design:
- Forza Horizon 5
- Halo Infinite
- It Takes Two
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Returnal
Original Music:
- Deathloop
- It Takes Two
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Psychonauts 2
- Returnal
Best Character:
- Deathloop
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Life is Strange: True Colors
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
Art Directon:
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Deathloop
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
Technical milestones in animations:
- Call of Duty: Vanguard
- Deathloop
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil Village
