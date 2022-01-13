Tech

list of nominations, among the GOTY three exclusive PlayStation consoles – Nerd4.life

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee13 hours ago
The nominations of the DICE Awards 2022, for all categories. As for GOTY, three out of five games are exclusive to PlayStation consoles. But let’s see the details in order.

Here are the nominees for the 2022 DICE Awards in GOTY category:

  • Deathloop
  • Inscryption
  • It Takes Two
  • Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart
  • Returnal

As you can see, Sony can count on Returnal and Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart among the nominees for the GOTY of the DICE Awards 2022. To these is also added the exclusive Deathloop console temporal. They are all quality games, accompanied by two masterpieces such as It Takes Two, winner of The Game Awards 2021, and by Inscryption, the hugely successful indie that we have reviewed here, as evidenced by the million copies sold.

Inscryption

But let’s see all the other nominations in order.

Game Direction:

  • Deathloop
  • Inscryption
  • It Takes Two
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • The Artful Escape

Game Design:

  • Deathloop
  • Inscryption
  • It Takes Two
  • Loop Hero
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Online GOTY:

  • Back 4 Blood
  • Call of Duty: Vanguard
  • Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker
  • Halo Infinite
  • Knockout City

GOTY Mobile:

  • Behind the Frame
  • Fantasian
  • League of Legends: Wild Rift
  • Moncage
  • Pokémon UNITE

Incredible results for an indie game:

  • Death’s Door
  • Inscryption
  • Loop Hero
  • Sable
  • Unpacking

Immersive Reality GOTY:

  • Demeo
  • I Expect You To Die 2: The Spy and the Liar
  • Lone Echo II
  • Resident Evil 4 VR
  • Song in the Smoke

Immersive Reality – technical goals:

  • Lone Echo II
  • Puzzling Places
  • Resident Evil 4 VR
  • Song in the Smoke
  • YUKI

GOTY Strategy / Simulation:

  • Age of Empires IV
  • Gloomhaven
  • Griftlands
  • Inscryption
  • Loop Hero

Sport GOTY:

  • EA SPORTS FIFA 22
  • Mario Golf: Super Rush
  • NBA 2k22
  • Riders Republic
  • The Climb 2

GOTY RPG:

  • Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker
  • Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous
  • Shin Megami Tensei V
  • Tales of Arise
  • Wildermyth

GOTY driving game:

  • F1 2021
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed

GOTY Fighting:

  • GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE-
  • Melty Blood: Type Lumina
  • Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

For GOTY families:

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise
  • Cozy Grove
  • Mario Party Superstars
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Warioware: Get it Together

GOTY Adventure:

  • Death’s Door
  • It Takes Two
  • MARVEL’s Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Resident Evil Village

GOTY action:

  • Deathloop
  • Halo Infinite
  • Metroid Dread
  • Returnal
  • The Ascent

Graphic / technical milestones:

  • Battlefield 2042
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Moncage
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Returnal

Narrative milestones:

  • Before Your Eyes
  • Inscryption
  • MARVEL’s Guardians of the Galaxy
  • Psychonauts 2
  • The Forgotten City

Audio Design:

  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Halo Infinite
  • It Takes Two
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Returnal

Original Music:

  • Deathloop
  • It Takes Two
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Returnal

Best Character:

  • Deathloop
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  • Life is Strange: True Colors
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Resident Evil Village

Art Directon:

  • Call of Duty: Vanguard
  • Deathloop
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Resident Evil Village

Technical milestones in animations:

  • Call of Duty: Vanguard
  • Deathloop
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Resident Evil Village

Tell us, what do you think of the 2022 DICE Awards nominations?

