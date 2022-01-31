list of playable games exceeds 100, here are the latest games confirmed – Nerd4.life

There Steam Deck game list it is continuing to increase. Now, according to reports, we have reached over 100 games compatible with the portable device. The latest additions include various interesting games.

Precisely, here are the last five games that have been cataloged as playable or verified on the Steam Deck:

Sam & Max Save the World (verified)

Baba Is You (verified)

OCTOPATH TRAVELER (verified)

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 (playable)

Inscryption (playable)

The difference between playable and verified is linked to the fact that “playable” means that video games are perfectly executable and usable with Steam Deck but in some situations, touchscreen support may be missing. Verified, on the other hand, means that there is full support for the platform. Among the games confirmed as “unsupported”, there are mostly VR games. The only non-VR game that is currently not supported is Persona 4 Golden.

Steam Deck you run Control

Please note that this list is not completely official, but is based on data extracted from SteamDB. Known sources that allow you to see the complete list of verified / playable games on Steam Deck are Boiling Steam and steamdeckverified.