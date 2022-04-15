List of spoiled series for those who prefer to do a marathon at Easter

Watching the same movie over and over again is satisfying and so popular, leaving it at the top with the most views on the platform.

For those who in these Easter holidays those who prefer not to leave home or those who will only have a short break to relax, a good option may be streaming marathons of classic series, which according to experts are capable of providing warmth to feel more comfortable and happy.

1. “Grey’s anatomy.” Prime Video

The life of the doctors who accompany Meredith Grey, the daughter of a renowned general surgeon during her time as a resident at Seattle Grace Hospital, has captivated the audience since 2005 because it not only explores the difficulties of Cristina Yang’s profession , Izzie Stevens, Alex Karev, George O’Malley, among others; but also reveals the personal side of each one and how both worlds come together.

2. “I am Betty, the ugly one.” Netflix

It is no coincidence that the Colombian telenovela written by Fernando Gaitán has spent 18 weeks in the top 10 of the most watched on the Netflix streaming platform. The public has seen more than 10 million hours of the history of Beatrice Pinzona brilliant but unattractive economist who starts working at a fashion agency, where an underworld develops that divides “the ugly ones” from the “pretty ones” and shapes the evolution of Betty as she falls in love with the director of the company.

3. “Law and order.” Prime Video

For more than two decades, the narratives that this series has shown have kept the public in suspense and joy. It began in 1999 with Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni as protagonists, today actors such as Raúl Esparza and Octavio Pisano have joined to solve criminal cases in New York, many of which are based on true events.

4. “The Simpsons.” Disney Plus

This series has the characteristic of uniting different generations, since it has crossed the television screen for more than 30 years where it tells the story of a peculiar middle-class family made up of Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and little Maggie Simpson, who with the adventures of their day to day they make a satire of society and a dysfunctional family.

5. “Friends.” hbo max

When it comes to classics, the group made up of Monica, Chandler, Phoebe, Joey, Ross and Rachel are the best example. The six of them are the reflection of a common group of friends, with whom many identify, but their adventures become more heartfelt because they show that despite the bad and good times, friendship will always be a good support to go through or enjoy them. From Monica’s emblematic apartment or the classic Central Perk cafeteria, the craziest and most loving adventures unfold with a touch of comedy.