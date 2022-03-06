List of summoned of Xavi for the Elche-FC Barcelona of…

FC Barcelona visits the elche this Sunday at the Martínez Valero Stadium, in the match corresponding to matchday 27 of LaLiga. The team led by Xavi Hernández arrives after winning categorically against Athletic Bilbao (4-0) at Camp Nou. Now, the Catalans want to continue their good run in the local tournament and get the three points against Francisco Rodríguez Vílchez’s team.

Xavi could include several of the players who participated in the victory against the ‘lions’ last weekend. However, The first leg of the Europa League round of 16 is also on his mindso it could rotate several of its holders.

Dani Alves overcame the sanction that kept him off the pitch for three weeks and could be back from the start this Sunday. At defense, Gerard Piqué and Ronald Araújo are frequent, although he could give Eric García minutes. Jordi Alba will reappear on the left side, who was warned by the accumulation of cards. Sergiño Dest is also on the lookout, since he will start next Thursday in the European competition.

In midfield, Sergio Busquets is an indisputable for Xavi, although Nico is an alternative that the coach can use to rotate the captain. Frenkie de Jong has had an outstanding performance and should complete the midfield alongside Pedri. For its part, Gavi is also a variant that can integrate the midfield or the attacking front as a ‘false’ winger.

For their part, the sides could have Adama Traoré and Ousmane Dembélé, who have been the most unbalancing players for Barça in this second half of the season. There is also Ferran Torres, who is looking to reconnect with the goal and finish fitting into Xavi’s scheme. Finally, the position of ‘9’ belongs to a very entrenched Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, although Luuk de Jong and Memphis Depay will also be taken into account.

Call of the Barça in front of the Elche

Marc-André ter Stegen

Riqui Puig

Net Murara

Frankie de Jong

Oscar Mingueza

Nico Gonzalez

Sergio Busquets

Pedri

Sergio Dest

Fernando Torres

Luuk de Jong

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Adama Traore

Gavi

Ousmane Dembele

Eric Garcia

Ronald Araujo

Gerard Piqué

Daniel Alves

memphis depay

Clement Lenglet

Carevic

The team from Elche comes to the match after being thrashed by Levante (3-0), the bottom team in the League. Added to this, they are seven points from relegation, and although they still have a prudent ‘advantage’ with Alavés, they do not want to continue ‘giving ground’. Nevertheless, their performance in the last five league games at home has been exceptional, where they have added 13 points out of a possible 15.

Thus, Barcelona is preparing for a game in which they are clear favourites. If they want to continue the streak of 10 games in the League without knowing defeat, they must ‘assault’ the Martínez Valero. The blaugrana have ‘warmed up engines’ and shown their best version. It is important to maintain composure to move forward with a firm step in this 2022 now that the Catalans have found the ‘formula’ to be forceful.

Remember that in FCBN you will be able to follow the FC Barcelona match against Elche live, as well as the rest of the commitments that await the squad in the 2021/22 season. You will be able to keep up to date with the news about the dressing room, the transfers, the match schedule and everything related to Barça news through FCBN and its iOS and Android applications, through this link.