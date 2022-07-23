List of the 10 highest paid actors in Hollywood, according to Variety – El Sol de México

Once again Variety magazine reveals the list of the highest paid actors in Hollywood where unfortunately there are almost no women and where the difference in salary between them is still exorbitant.

The information disclosed the publication it only confirms that the salary gap continues in the film industry and that despite the claims that have already been more common within the cast of films, the reality is that inequality prevails in the XXI century.

Today we present you the salaries of various personalities who, thanks to their recent films, have stood out above other celebrities and here we tell you who they are.

How Much Do Hollywood’s Highest-Paid Actors Earn?

Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise is the highest paid actor in Hollywood with a salary of 100 million dollars thanks to the sequel to Top Gun: Maverick, which swept the box office topping 1 billion dollars.

Will Smith

Despite the scandal that Will Smith had at the Oscars due to his already legendary slap to Chris Rock, the actor has been in second place with 35 million dollars thanks to the fact that he will be the protagonist of the film Emancipation.

Leonardo Dicaprio

Leonardo will star in Martin Scorsese’s upcoming film Killers of the Flower Moon., where he will share the screen with Robert De Niro and Jesse Plemons for which he will earn 30 million dollars.

Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt returns to the big screen thanks to Formula 1 Drama, directed by Joseph Kosinski, who took charge of the success Top Gun: Maverick and with which he estimates that he will earn an approximate of 30 million dollars.

Dwayne Johnson

Better known as The Rock, the actor is one of the most starred in action movies and now, thanks to his latest work in Black Adam, he will take more than 22 million dollars.

Chris Hemsworth

The actor famous for his character Thor, returned this 2022 with the latest film of the legendary superhero and now it will be for Netflix’s great bet, the film Extraction 2, that Hemsworth will pocket 20 million dollars.

joaquin phoenix

The actor went from charging 4.5 million to 20 million dollars thanks to the Joker sequel. Let us remember that it was for this character that Phoenix took the Oscar for Best Actor, so it was not a surprise that they wanted to make a second part of the film.

margot robbie

As for women, the highest paid actress of the year will be Margot Robbie for her performance in the new Barbie movie. Together with Ryan Gosling who gets into the role of Ken, they will each enter 12.5 million dollars.

Ryan Gosling

The return of Ryan Gosling has been one of the most anticipated thanks to his participation in the Barbie movie, where he will be the iconic Ken doll next to Margot Robbie, for which he will be receiving 12.5 million dollars.

Millie Bobby Brown

Millie has risen like foam thanks to her role as Eleven in Stranger Things, which this year premiered its fourth season, one of the most anticipated on Netflix.

However, the now young woman will earn 10 million thanks to the second part of Enola Holmes, a production that is also in charge of the streaming platform and that was a success with its first part that premiered in 2020.

