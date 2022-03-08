List of the 562 Family doctors with a vacancy in Sacyl

The Ministry of Health has published this Monday the list of 562 medical specialists in Family and Community Medicine of the Health Service of Castilla y León (Sacyl). Following the publication of the list of applicants who have passed the selection process for access to permanent statutory staff status last January, the appointment as permanent statutory staff of the aforementioned category to the applicants who, having passed the selection process, have documented compliance with the requirements demanded in the call, as well as the assignment of the corresponding destinations.

As established by the resolution published in the Official Bulletin of Castilla y León (Bocyl)where the aforementioned list of doctors with vacancies“will lose the right to be appointed permanent statutory staff, those applicants who, being able to do so by the order of score obtained, do not apply for all the places offered within the granted period and are not awarded”.

In this case, there are 7 people who have applied for a number of positions lower than the one corresponding to the score, with what they are not awarded any vacancy and lose the right to be appointed permanent statutory staff. Also “a person has not been named for not accrediting all the requirements and another ELM for death.” On the other hand, 139 people have not applied for a place or presented documentation.



Castilla y León approves the 2% salary increase for toilets

The Government Council of Castilla y León has approved the regulations by which the officials of the region will see increased their salaries by 2 percent during this 2022.