The Public Ministry released the list of vehicles seized in Operation Discovery. Among the high-end models there is even a Tesla model X100D.

This is the list of vehicles seized in Operation Discovery

Land Rover, Range Rover model, white color, year 2015, plate G428976, chassis

SALWR2VF9FA521240.

SALWR2VF9FA521240. Tesla, Model X100D, White, Year 2018, Display Plate No. X712331, Chassis

GYJXCBE27JF088575.

GYJXCBE27JF088575. Mercedes Benz, model GLE-43 AMG, blue color, plate number G395045.

Toyota, model 4Runner SR5 4×2, gray color, plate number G332219 5, Jeep Grand Cherokee model year 2014 chassis 1C4RJFAG1EC544712 ​​G503838.

Kia model K5, plate A744512 7, Jeep brand Land Rover, model Range Rover Evoque, year 2016, white color, plate no. G560137, chassis no. SALVP2BGXGH081245.

Honda Civic Brown Plate A751337.

Honda model CR-V EX 4X2 in wine red, with plate no. G551681, FARW1H55JE01480.

Kia model Forte white color chassis No. KNAFT41BEBA003927.

Jeep brand Jeep model Grand Cherokee red plate G398943.

Kia model K5, year 2013, plate A783206.

Jeep brand Chevrolet Equinox model year 2015 gray color license plate G484284.

Jeep Honda CRV Touring 4WD, white color, year 2017, license plate G502414, chassis 5J6RW2H98HL037015.

Hyundai Sonata Y20 license plate A807170.

Toyota Avalon plate A751213.

Hyundai Sonata Y20 license plate A865329

BMW plate A898100.

Jeep plate G501639.

Jeep plate G519844.

Acura white plate A910852.

Kia K5 plate A833152 black color year 2014.

Mercedes Benz C300 year 2016 white color plate A888165.

The Public Ministry established that the criminal network captured during Operation Discovery would have managed to defraud victims with around 100 million dollars.

On Monday afternoon, knowledge of the coercive measures against the 38 involved in the powerful cybercrime network was estimated. However, the limitations of rooms forced to postpone the act for Monday 14 to more than eleven in the morning.

Read also: