List the last call of the selection for octagonal

The manager Hugo Perez announced the list of players who will play the matches against Jamaica, Costa Rica and Mexico with which the Blue certain its participation in the tie. The main absences are Marvin Monterroza, Eduardo Vigil and Cristian Gil, while Styven Vásquez and Kevin Santamaría are newcomers.

The helmsman from Cuscatleco has been training since last week from Monday to Wednesday with a group of players from the national league to refine his idea. Added to this group that he has selected are the legionnaires: Eriq Zavaleta (LA Galaxy), Ronald Rodríguez (Tulsa FC), Alex Larín (Communications), Cristian Martínez (San Carlos), Alex Roldán (Seattle Sounders), Eric Calvillo (El Paso Locomotive), Enrico Dueñas (Vitesse), Darwin Cerén (Houston Dynamo), Joaquín Rivas (Tulsa FC) and Nelson Bonilla (Port).

The nationals are the following: Kevin Carabantes, Mario González, Rómulo Villalobos, Roberto Domínguez, Lizandro Claros, Miguel Lemus, Bryan Tamacas, Narciso Orellana, Kevin Santamaría, Jairo Henríquez, Kevin Reyes and Styven Vásquez. These elements will seek to close the CONCACAF qualifier for the Qatar 2022 World Cup in the best way.

According to Hugo Pérez, the practices of the last few days have been important. “The work we have done these days is very important, the game we played against the U20s serves to see certain things and see players. We already have an idea of ​​the 22 players who will go to the three octagonal games,” Pérez said.

For his part, goalkeeper Carabantes stressed that although there are remote chances of qualifying for the World Cup, the goal is to win and leave a good image.

“We get back into the selection issue for the FIFA date and we hope to close in a good way and fight until the end. Mathematically we are not out, we are going to try to take advantage of all the possibilities, we want to finish in a good way, giving a good face as has been done in the octagonal,” said Carabantes.

The team returns to the ring next week visiting Jamaica (March 24), then receives Costa Rica at the Cuscatlán stadium (March 27) and closes at the Azteca stadium against Mexico on the 30th. The blue team has nine points in the table of the octagonal, seven from the Ticos and eight from Panama, which is fourth and gives the ticket to the playoffs.

goalkeepers: Mario Gonzalez and Kevin Carabantes

defenders: Eriq Zavaleta, Ronald Rodríguez, Rómulo Villalobos, Roberto Dominguez, Lizandro Claros, Miguel Lemus, Alexander Larín and Bryan Tamacas.

Frills: Enrico Dueñas, Narciso Orellana, Christian Martínez, Eric Calvillo, Darwin Cerén, Kevin Santamaría and Alex Roldán.

strikers: Nelson Bonilla, Joaquín Rivas, Kevin Reyes, Styven Vásquez and Jairo Henríquez.